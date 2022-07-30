Prayer of the Day for Saturday, July 30
Family Blessing at Bedtime
Heavenly Father,
Bless (name) and keep him (her) in Your love.
Grant him (her) a good rest tonight,
And send Your angels to protect him (her).
In the Name of the Father,
And the + Son,
And of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
