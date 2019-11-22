Prayer of the Day for Friday, November 22
St. Gertrude's Guardian Angel Prayer
O most holy angel of God, appointed by God to be my guardian, I give you thanks for all the benefits which you have ever bestowed on me in body and in soul. I praise and glorify you that you condescended to assist me with such patient fidelity, and to defend me against all the assaults of my enemies. Blessed be the hour in which you were assigned me for my guardian, my defender and my patron. In acknowledgement and return for all your loving ministries to me, I offer you the infinitely precious and noble heart of Jesus, and firmly purpose to obey you henceforward, and most faithfully to serve my God. Amen.
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
More Prayers
The Mysteries of the Rosary
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Act of Contrition
Hail, Holy Queen
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, ...
Morning Prayer
The Angelus
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Popular Prayers
Glorious Mystery of the Rosary
The Holy Rosary
The Our Father
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in FRENCH
Prayers in LATIN
Prayers in SPANISH
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Service Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Trending Prayers:
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Morning Prayer
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Rufus
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Christopher
- St. Joseph
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.