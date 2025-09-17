Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 17th, 2025

Reading 1, First Timothy 3:14-16

14 I write this to you in the hope that I may be able to come to you soon;

15 but in case I should be delayed, I want you to know how people ought to behave in God's household -- that is, in the Church of the living God, pillar and support of the truth.

16 Without any doubt, the mystery of our religion is very deep indeed: He was made visible in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen by angels, proclaimed to the gentiles, believed in throughout the world, taken up in glory.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 Alleluia! I give thanks to Yahweh with all my heart, in the meeting-place of honest people, in the assembly.

2 Great are the deeds of Yahweh, to be pondered by all who delight in them.

3 Full of splendour and majesty his work, his saving justice stands firm for ever.

4 He gives us a memorial of his great deeds; Yahweh is mercy and tenderness.

5 He gives food to those who fear him, he keeps his covenant ever in mind.

6 His works show his people his power in giving them the birthright of the nations.