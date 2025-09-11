Daily Reading for Thursday, September 11th, 2025
Reading 1, Colossians 3:12-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 150:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 6:27-38
Reading 1, Colossians 3:12-17
12 As the chosen of God, then, the holy people whom he loves, you are to be clothed in heartfelt compassion, in generosity and humility, gentleness and patience.
13 Bear with one another; forgive each other if one of you has a complaint against another. The Lord has forgiven you; now you must do the same.
14 Over all these clothes, put on love, the perfect bond.
15 And may the peace of Christ reign in your hearts, because it is for this that you were called together in one body. Always be thankful.
16 Let the Word of Christ, in all its richness, find a home with you. Teach each other, and advise each other, in all wisdom. With gratitude in your hearts sing psalms and hymns and inspired songs to God;
17 and whatever you say or do, let it be in the name of the Lord Jesus, in thanksgiving to God the Father through him.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 150:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 Alleluia! Praise God in his holy place, praise him in the heavenly vault of his power,
2 praise him for his mighty deeds, praise him for all his greatness.
3 Praise him with fanfare of trumpet, praise him with harp and lyre,
4 praise him with tambourines and dancing, praise him with strings and pipes,
5 praise him with the clamour of cymbals, praise him with triumphant cymbals,
6 Let everything that breathes praise Yahweh. Alleluia!
Gospel, Luke 6:27-38
27 'But I say this to you who are listening: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you,
28 bless those who curse you, pray for those who treat you badly.
29 To anyone who slaps you on one cheek, present the other cheek as well; to anyone who takes your cloak from you, do not refuse your tunic.
30 Give to everyone who asks you, and do not ask for your property back from someone who takes it.
31 Treat others as you would like people to treat you.
32 If you love those who love you, what credit can you expect? Even sinners love those who love them.
33 And if you do good to those who do good to you, what credit can you expect? For even sinners do that much.
34 And if you lend to those from whom you hope to get money back, what credit can you expect? Even sinners lend to sinners to get back the same amount.
35 Instead, love your enemies and do good to them, and lend without any hope of return. You will have a great reward, and you will be children of the Most High, for he himself is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.
36 'Be compassionate just as your Father is compassionate.
37 Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven.
38 Give, and there will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap; because the standard you use will be the standard used for you.'
