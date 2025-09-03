We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025
Daily Reading for Wednesday September 3, 2025Reading 1, Colossians 1:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 52:10, 11
Gospel, Luke 4:38-44
1 From Paul, by the will of God an apostle of Christ Jesus, and from our brother Timothy
2 to God's holy people in Colossae, our faithful brothers in Christ. Grace and peace to you from God our Father.
3 We give thanks for you to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, continually in our prayers,
4 ever since we heard about your faith in Christ Jesus and the love that you show towards all God's holy people
5 because of the hope which is stored up for you in heaven. News of this hope reached you not long ago through the word of truth, the gospel
6 that came to you in the same way as it is bearing fruit and growing throughout the world. It has had the same effect among you, ever since you heard about the grace of God and recognised it for what it truly is.
7 This you learnt from Epaphras, our very dear fellow-worker and a trustworthy deputy for us as Christ's servant,
8 and it was he who also told us all about your love in the Spirit.
38 Leaving the synagogue he went to Simon's house. Now Simon's mother-in-law was in the grip of a high fever and they asked him to do something for her.
39 Standing over her he rebuked the fever and it left her. And she immediately got up and began to serve them.
40 At sunset all those who had friends suffering from diseases of one kind or another brought them to him, and laying his hands on each he cured them.
41 Devils too came out of many people, shouting, 'You are the Son of God.' But he warned them and would not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Christ.
42 When daylight came he left the house and made his way to a lonely place. The crowds went to look for him, and when they had caught up with him they wanted to prevent him leaving them,
43 but he answered, 'I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God to the other towns too, because that is what I was sent to do.'
44 And he continued his proclamation in the synagogues of Judaea.
