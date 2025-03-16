We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Sunday, March 16th, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday March 16, 2025Reading 1, Genesis 15:5-12, 17-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 7-8, 8-9, 13-14
Gospel, Luke 9:28-36
Reading 2, Philippians 3:17-4:1
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Genesis 15:5-12, 17-18
5 Then taking him outside, he said, 'Look up at the sky and count the stars if you can. Just so will your descendants be,' he told him.
6 Abram put his faith in Yahweh and this was reckoned to him as uprightness.
7 He then said to him, 'I am Yahweh who brought you out of Ur of the Chaldaeans to give you this country as your possession.'
8 'Lord Yahweh,' Abram replied, 'how can I know that I shall possess it?'
9 He said to him, 'Bring me a three-year-old heifer, a three-year-old she-goat, a three-year-old ram, a turtledove and a young pigeon.'
10 He brought him all these, split the animals down the middle and placed each half opposite the other; but the birds he did not divide.
11 And whenever birds of prey swooped down on the carcases, Abram drove them off.
12 Now, as the sun was on the point of setting, a trance fell on Abram, and a deep dark dread descended on him.
17 When the sun had set and it was dark, there appeared a smoking firepot and a flaming torch passing between the animals' pieces.
18 That day Yahweh made a covenant with Abram in these terms: 'To your descendants I give this country, from the River of Egypt to the Great River, the River Euphrates,
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 7-8, 8-9, 13-14
1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?
7 Yahweh, hear my voice as I cry, pity me, answer me!
8 Of you my heart has said, 'Seek his face!' Your face, Yahweh, I seek;
9 do not turn away from me. Do not thrust aside your servant in anger, without you I am helpless. Never leave me, never forsake me, God, my Saviour.
13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.
14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.
Gospel, Luke 9:28-36
28 Now about eight days after this had been said, he took with him Peter, John and James and went up the mountain to pray.
29 And it happened that, as he was praying, the aspect of his face was changed and his clothing became sparkling white.
30 And suddenly there were two men talking to him; they were Moses and Elijah
31 appearing in glory, and they were speaking of his passing which he was to accomplish in Jerusalem.
32 Peter and his companions were heavy with sleep, but they woke up and saw his glory and the two men standing with him.
33 As these were leaving him, Peter said to Jesus, 'Master, it is wonderful for us to be here; so let us make three shelters, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.' He did not know what he was saying.
34 As he was saying this, a cloud came and covered them with shadow; and when they went into the cloud the disciples were afraid.
35 And a voice came from the cloud saying, 'This is my Son, the Chosen One. Listen to him.'
36 And after the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone. The disciples kept silence and, at that time, told no one what they had seen.
Reading 2, Philippians 3:17-4:1
17 Brothers, be united in imitating me. Keep your eyes fixed on those who act according to the example you have from me.
18 For there are so many people of whom I have often warned you, and now I warn you again with tears in my eyes, who behave like the enemies of Christ's cross.
19 They are destined to be lost; their god is the stomach; they glory in what they should think shameful, since their minds are set on earthly things.
20 But our homeland is in heaven and it is from there that we are expecting a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ,
21 who will transfigure the wretched body of ours into the mould of his glorious body, through the working of the power which he has, even to bring all things under his mastery.
1 So then, my brothers and dear friends whom I miss so much, my joy and my crown, hold firm in the Lord, dear friends.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for March 15th, 2025Reading 1, Deuteronomy 26:16-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1-2, 4-5, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Stations of the Cross
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Ash Wednesday
- Living Lent
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Pray the Rosary
Why Lent Is Important: A Journey of Reflection, Sacrifice, and Renewal
The Health Risks of Sugary Drinks for Children
How the Nun Study Continues to Shape Alzheimer’s Research
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, March 16, 2025
- St. Abban: Saint of the Day for Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Prayer for God's Help in Daily Actions: Prayer of the Day for Friday, March 14, 2025
- Daily Readings for Saturday, March 15, 2025
- St. Matilda: Saint of the Day for Friday, March 14, 2025
- To Perceive Animals as God's Gifts: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, March 13, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.