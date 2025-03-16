Daily Reading for Sunday, March 16th, 2025

Reading 1, Genesis 15:5-12, 17-18 5 Then taking him outside, he said, 'Look up at the sky and count the stars if you can. Just so will your descendants be,' he told him. 6 Abram put his faith in Yahweh and this was reckoned to him as uprightness. 7 He then said to him, 'I am Yahweh who brought you out of Ur of the Chaldaeans to give you this country as your possession.' 8 'Lord Yahweh,' Abram replied, 'how can I know that I shall possess it?' 9 He said to him, 'Bring me a three-year-old heifer, a three-year-old she-goat, a three-year-old ram, a turtledove and a young pigeon.' 10 He brought him all these, split the animals down the middle and placed each half opposite the other; but the birds he did not divide. 11 And whenever birds of prey swooped down on the carcases, Abram drove them off. 12 Now, as the sun was on the point of setting, a trance fell on Abram, and a deep dark dread descended on him. 17 When the sun had set and it was dark, there appeared a smoking firepot and a flaming torch passing between the animals' pieces. 18 That day Yahweh made a covenant with Abram in these terms: 'To your descendants I give this country, from the River of Egypt to the Great River, the River Euphrates,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 7-8, 8-9, 13-14 1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread? 7 Yahweh, hear my voice as I cry, pity me, answer me! 8 Of you my heart has said, 'Seek his face!' Your face, Yahweh, I seek; 9 do not turn away from me. Do not thrust aside your servant in anger, without you I am helpless. Never leave me, never forsake me, God, my Saviour. 13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living. 14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.



Gospel, Luke 9:28-36

28 Now about eight days after this had been said, he took with him Peter, John and James and went up the mountain to pray.

29 And it happened that, as he was praying, the aspect of his face was changed and his clothing became sparkling white.

30 And suddenly there were two men talking to him; they were Moses and Elijah

31 appearing in glory, and they were speaking of his passing which he was to accomplish in Jerusalem.

32 Peter and his companions were heavy with sleep, but they woke up and saw his glory and the two men standing with him.

33 As these were leaving him, Peter said to Jesus, 'Master, it is wonderful for us to be here; so let us make three shelters, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.' He did not know what he was saying.

34 As he was saying this, a cloud came and covered them with shadow; and when they went into the cloud the disciples were afraid.

35 And a voice came from the cloud saying, 'This is my Son, the Chosen One. Listen to him.'

36 And after the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone. The disciples kept silence and, at that time, told no one what they had seen.

Reading 2, Philippians 3:17-4:1

17 Brothers, be united in imitating me. Keep your eyes fixed on those who act according to the example you have from me.

18 For there are so many people of whom I have often warned you, and now I warn you again with tears in my eyes, who behave like the enemies of Christ's cross.

19 They are destined to be lost; their god is the stomach; they glory in what they should think shameful, since their minds are set on earthly things.

20 But our homeland is in heaven and it is from there that we are expecting a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ,

21 who will transfigure the wretched body of ours into the mould of his glorious body, through the working of the power which he has, even to bring all things under his mastery.

1 So then, my brothers and dear friends whom I miss so much, my joy and my crown, hold firm in the Lord, dear friends.