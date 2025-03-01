 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Saturday, March 1st, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, March 1st, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday March 1, 2025

Reading 1, Sirach 17:1-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:13-14, 15-16, 17-18
Gospel, Mark 10:13-16
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Sirach 17:1-15

1 The Lord fashioned human beings from the earth, to consign them back to it.

2 He gave them so many days and so much time, he gave them authority over everything on earth.

3 He clothed them in strength, like himself, and made them in his own image.

4 He filled all living things with dread of human beings, making them masters over beasts and birds.

5

6 He made them a tongue, eyes and ears, and gave them a heart to think with.

7 He filled them with knowledge and intelligence, and showed them what was good and what evil.

8 He put his own light in their hearts to show them the magnificence of his works,

9

10 so that they would praise his holy name as they told of his magnificent works.

11 He set knowledge before them, he endowed them with the law of life.

12 He established an eternal covenant with them, and revealed his judgements to them.

13 Their eyes saw the majesty of his glory, and their ears heard the glory of his voice.

14 He said to them, 'Beware of all wrong-doing'; he gave each a commandment concerning his neighbour.

15 Their ways are always under his eye, they cannot be hidden from his sight.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:13-14, 15-16, 17-18

13 As tenderly as a father treats his children, so Yahweh treats those who fear him;

14 he knows of what we are made, he remembers that we are dust.

15 As for a human person -- his days are like grass, he blooms like the wild flowers;

16 as soon as the wind blows he is gone, never to be seen there again.

17 But Yahweh's faithful love for those who fear him is from eternity and for ever; and his saving justice to their children's children;

18 as long as they keep his covenant, and carefully obey his precepts.


FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Gospel, Mark 10:13-16

13 People were bringing little children to him, for him to touch them. The disciples scolded them,

14 but when Jesus saw this he was indignant and said to them, 'Let the little children come to me; do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of God belongs.

15 In truth I tell you, anyone who does not welcome the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.'

16 Then he embraced them, laid his hands on them and gave them his blessing.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
February 2025
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728
Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

More Bible

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Faith, Luck & 15% Off - St. Patrick’s Day Sale is Here!

Faith, Luck & 15% Off - St. Patrick’s Day Sale is Here!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis Has Restful Night Amid Treatment for Pneumonia

Daily Catholic

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.