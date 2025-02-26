Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 26th, 2025

Reading 1, Sirach 4:11-19

11 Wisdom brings up her own children and cares for those who seek her.

12 Whoever loves her loves life, those who seek her early will be filled with joy.

13 Whoever possesses her will inherit honour, and wherever he walks the Lord will bless him.

14 Those who serve her minister to the Holy One, and the Lord loves those who love her.

15 Whoever obeys her rules the nations, whoever pays attention to her dwells secure.

16 If he trusts himself to her he will inherit her, and his descendants will remain in possession of her;

17 for though she takes him at first through winding ways, bringing fear and faintness on him, trying him out with her discipline till she can trust him, and testing him with her ordeals,

18 she then comes back to him on the straight road, makes him happy and reveals her secrets to him.

19 If he goes astray, however, she abandons him and leaves him to his own destruction.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:165, 168, 171, 172, 174, 175

165 Great peace for those who love your Law; no stumbling-blocks for them!

168 I observe your precepts, your judgements, for all my ways are before you.

171 May my lips proclaim your praise, for you teach me your will.

172 May my tongue recite your promise, for all your commandments are upright.

174 I long for your salvation, Yahweh, your Law is my delight.

175 May I live only to praise you, may your judgements be my help.