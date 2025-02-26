We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 26th, 2025
Daily Reading for Wednesday February 26, 2025Reading 1, Sirach 4:11-19
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:165, 168, 171, 172, 174, 175
Gospel, Mark 9:38-40
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Sirach 4:11-19
11 Wisdom brings up her own children and cares for those who seek her.
12 Whoever loves her loves life, those who seek her early will be filled with joy.
13 Whoever possesses her will inherit honour, and wherever he walks the Lord will bless him.
14 Those who serve her minister to the Holy One, and the Lord loves those who love her.
15 Whoever obeys her rules the nations, whoever pays attention to her dwells secure.
16 If he trusts himself to her he will inherit her, and his descendants will remain in possession of her;
17 for though she takes him at first through winding ways, bringing fear and faintness on him, trying him out with her discipline till she can trust him, and testing him with her ordeals,
18 she then comes back to him on the straight road, makes him happy and reveals her secrets to him.
19 If he goes astray, however, she abandons him and leaves him to his own destruction.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:165, 168, 171, 172, 174, 175
165 Great peace for those who love your Law; no stumbling-blocks for them!
168 I observe your precepts, your judgements, for all my ways are before you.
171 May my lips proclaim your praise, for you teach me your will.
172 May my tongue recite your promise, for all your commandments are upright.
174 I long for your salvation, Yahweh, your Law is my delight.
175 May I live only to praise you, may your judgements be my help.
Gospel, Mark 9:38-40
38 John said to him, 'Master, we saw someone who is not one of us driving out devils in your name, and because he was not one of us we tried to stop him.'
39 But Jesus said, 'You must not stop him; no one who works a miracle in my name could soon afterwards speak evil of me.
40 Anyone who is not against us is for us.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for February 25th, 2025Reading 1, Sirach 2:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 18-19, 27-28, 39-40
Gospel, Mark 9:30-37
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope Francis in Critical Condition Following Weekend Respiratory Crisis
-
How a Catholic Can Prepare for Ash Wednesday and Lent
-
Vatican Announces Nightly Rosary for Pope Francis as He Recovers in Hospital
-
Participating in the Jubilee Year of Hope: How Pilgrimages and Indulgences Bring Spiritual Renewal
-
Ukraine and the United States: The High Stakes of Mineral Negotiations
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.