 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, January 30th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, January 30th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday January 30, 2025

Reading 1, Hebrews 10:19-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Mark 4:21-25
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Hebrews 10:19-25

19 We have then, brothers, complete confidence through the blood of Jesus in entering the sanctuary,

20 by a new way which he has opened for us, a living opening through the curtain, that is to say, his flesh.

21 And we have the high priest over all the sanctuary of God.

22 So as we go in, let us be sincere in heart and filled with faith, our hearts sprinkled and free from any trace of bad conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.

23 Let us keep firm in the hope we profess, because the one who made the promise is trustworthy.

24 Let us be concerned for each other, to stir a response in love and good works.

25 Do not absent yourself from your own assemblies, as some do, but encourage each other; the more so as you see the Day drawing near.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;

2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.

3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?

4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.

5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.

6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.


Celebrate love with faith â€“ get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Celebrate love with faith, get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Gospel, Mark 4:21-25

21 He also said to them, 'Is a lamp brought in to be put under a tub or under the bed? Surely to be put on the lamp-stand?

22 For there is nothing hidden, but it must be disclosed, nothing kept secret except to be brought to light.

23 Anyone who has ears for listening should listen!'

24 He also said to them, 'Take notice of what you are hearing. The standard you use will be used for you -- and you will receive more besides;

25 anyone who has, will be given more; anyone who has not, will be deprived even of what he has.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
January 2025
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

Free Prayer PDFs | Available in English, Spanish and French

More Bible

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Catholic Bioethicist Shares Views on Creating Life from Scratch

Daily Catholic

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.