Daily Reading for Friday, December 6th, 2024

Daily Reading for Friday December 6, 2024

Reading 1, Isaiah 29:17-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14
Gospel, Matthew 9:27-31
Reading 1, Isaiah 29:17-24


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14

1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?

4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.

13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.

14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.


Gospel, Matthew 9:27-31

27 As Jesus went on his way two blind men followed him shouting, 'Take pity on us, son of David.'

28 And when Jesus reached the house the blind men came up to him and he said to them, 'Do you believe I can do this?' They said, 'Lord, we do.'

29 Then he touched their eyes saying, 'According to your faith, let it be done to you.'

30 And their sight returned. Then Jesus sternly warned them, 'Take care that no one learns about this.'

31 But when they had gone away, they talked about him all over the countryside.


December 2024
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
