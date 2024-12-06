Daily Reading for Friday, December 6th, 2024
Daily Reading for Friday December 6, 2024Reading 1, Isaiah 29:17-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14
Gospel, Matthew 9:27-31
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 29:17-24
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14
1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?
4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.
13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.
14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.
Gospel, Matthew 9:27-31
27 As Jesus went on his way two blind men followed him shouting, 'Take pity on us, son of David.'
28 And when Jesus reached the house the blind men came up to him and he said to them, 'Do you believe I can do this?' They said, 'Lord, we do.'
29 Then he touched their eyes saying, 'According to your faith, let it be done to you.'
30 And their sight returned. Then Jesus sternly warned them, 'Take care that no one learns about this.'
31 But when they had gone away, they talked about him all over the countryside.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for December 5th, 2024Reading 1, Isaiah 26:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 8-9, 19-21, 25-27
Gospel, Matthew 7:21, 24-27
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lost Traditions, Hidden Agendas: How Rockefeller Reshaped Medicine and Erased Ancient Knowledge
-
Advent Reflection - Day 4 - The First Wednesday of Advent
-
Separation of Church and State: Myth, Reality, and Its Role in a Troubled Society
-
This Giving Tuesday: Help Rebuild After an Attempt to Silence Us
-
From Holy Ghost to Holy Spirit: The Evolution of Language in Catholic Theology
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, December 06, 2024
- St. Nicholas: Saint of the Day for Friday, December 06, 2024
- Everything has its Time: Prayer of the Day for Friday, December 06, 2024
- Daily Readings for Thursday, December 05, 2024
- St. Sabas: Saint of the Day for Thursday, December 05, 2024
- Infant Jesus of Prague Novena Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, December 05, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.