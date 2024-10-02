Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024

Reading 1, Exodus 23:20-23

20 'Look, I am sending an angel to precede you, to guard you as you go and bring you to the place that I have prepared.

21 Revere him and obey what he says. Do not defy him: he will not forgive any wrong-doing on your part, for my name is in him.

22 If, however, you obey what he says and do whatever I order, I shall be an enemy to your enemies and a foe to your foes.

23 My angel will precede you and lead you to the home of the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Canaanites, the Hivites and the Jebusites, whom I shall exterminate.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 91:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 10-11

1 You who live in the secret place of Elyon, spend your nights in the shelter of Shaddai,

2 saying to Yahweh, 'My refuge, my fortress, my God in whom I trust!'

3 He rescues you from the snare of the fowler set on destruction;

4 he covers you with his pinions, you find shelter under his wings. His constancy is shield and protection.

5 You need not fear the terrors of night, the arrow that flies in the daytime,

6 the plague that stalks in the darkness, the scourge that wreaks havoc at high noon.

10 No disaster can overtake you, no plague come near your tent;

11 he has given his angels orders about you to guard you wherever you go.