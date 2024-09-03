Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024

Reading 1, First Corinthians 2:10-16

10 to us, though, God has given revelation through the Spirit, for the Spirit explores the depths of everything, even the depths of God.

11 After all, is there anyone who knows the qualities of anyone except his own spirit, within him; and in the same way, nobody knows the qualities of God except the Spirit of God.

12 Now, the Spirit we have received is not the spirit of the world but God's own Spirit, so that we may understand the lavish gifts God has given us.

13 And these are what we speak of, not in the terms learnt from human philosophy, but in terms learnt from the Spirit, fitting spiritual language to spiritual things.

14 The natural person has no room for the gifts of God's Spirit; to him they are folly; he cannot recognise them, because their value can be assessed only in the Spirit.

15 The spiritual person, on the other hand, can assess the value of everything, and that person's value cannot be assessed by anybody else.

16 For: who has ever known the mind of the Lord? Who has ever been his adviser? But we are those who have the mind of Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 13-14

8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love.

9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures.

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.

11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,

12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.

13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.

14 Yahweh supports all who stumble, lifts up those who are bowed down.