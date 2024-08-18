 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Sunday, August 18th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday August 18, 2024

Reading 1, Proverbs 9:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15
Gospel, John 6:51-58
Reading 2, Ephesians 5:15-20
Reading 1, Proverbs 9:1-6

1 Wisdom has built herself a house, she has hewn her seven pillars,

2 she has slaughtered her beasts, drawn her wine, she has laid her table.

3 She has despatched her maidservants and proclaimed from the heights above the city,

4 'Who is simple? Let him come this way.' To the fool she says,

5 'Come and eat my bread, drink the wine which I have drawn!

6 Leave foolishness behind and you will live, go forwards in the ways of perception.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15

2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.

3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together.

10 Young lions may go needy and hungry, but those who seek Yahweh lack nothing good.

11 Come, my children, listen to me, I will teach you the fear of Yahweh.

12 Who among you delights in life, longs for time to enjoy prosperity?

13 Guard your tongue from evil, your lips from any breath of deceit.

14 Turn away from evil and do good, seek peace and pursue it.

15 The eyes of Yahweh are on the upright, his ear turned to their cry.


Gospel, John 6:51-58

51 I am the living bread which has come down from heaven. Anyone who eats this bread will live for ever; and the bread that I shall give is my flesh, for the life of the world.'

52 Then the Jews started arguing among themselves, 'How can this man give us his flesh to eat?'

53 Jesus replied to them: In all truth I tell you, if you do not eat the flesh of the Son of man and drink his blood, you have no life in you.

54 Anyone who does eat my flesh and drink my blood has eternal life, and I shall raise that person up on the last day.

55 For my flesh is real food and my blood is real drink.

56 Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood lives in me and I live in that person.

57 As the living Father sent me and I draw life from the Father, so whoever eats me will also draw life from me.

58 This is the bread which has come down from heaven; it is not like the bread our ancestors ate: they are dead, but anyone who eats this bread will live for ever.


Reading 2, Ephesians 5:15-20

15 So be very careful about the sort of lives you lead, like intelligent and not like senseless people.

16 Make the best of the present time, for it is a wicked age.

17 This is why you must not be thoughtless but must recognise what is the will of the Lord.

18 Do not get drunk with wine; this is simply dissipation; be filled with the Spirit.

19 Sing psalms and hymns and inspired songs among yourselves, singing and chanting to the Lord in your hearts,

20 always and everywhere giving thanks to God who is our Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.


