Daily Reading for Sunday, August 11th, 2024

Reading 1, First Kings 19:4-8 4 He himself went on into the desert, a day's journey, and sitting under a furze bush wished he were dead. 'Yahweh,' he said, 'I have had enough. Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors.' 5 Then he lay down and went to sleep. Then all of a sudden an angel touched him and said, 'Get up and eat.' 6 He looked round, and there at his head was a scone baked on hot stones, and a jar of water. He ate and drank and then lay down again. 7 But the angel of Yahweh came back a second time and touched him and said, 'Get up and eat, or the journey will be too long for you.' 8 So he got up and ate and drank, and strengthened by that food he walked for forty days and forty nights until he reached Horeb, God's mountain.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice. 3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together. 4 I seek Yahweh and he answers me, frees me from all my fears. 5 Fix your gaze on Yahweh and your face will grow bright, you will never hang your head in shame. 6 A pauper calls out and Yahweh hears, saves him from all his troubles. 7 The angel of Yahweh encamps around those who fear him, and rescues them. 8 Taste and see that Yahweh is good. How blessed are those who take refuge in him. 9 Fear Yahweh, you his holy ones; those who fear him lack for nothing.

41 Meanwhile the Jews were complaining to each other about him, because he had said, 'I am the bread that has come down from heaven.'

42 They were saying, 'Surely this is Jesus son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know. How can he now say, "I have come down from heaven?" '

43 Jesus said in reply to them, 'Stop complaining to each other.

44 'No one can come to me unless drawn by the Father who sent me, and I will raise that person up on the last day.

45 It is written in the prophets: They will all be taught by God; everyone who has listened to the Father, and learnt from him, comes to me.

46 Not that anybody has seen the Father, except him who has his being from God: he has seen the Father.

47 In all truth I tell you, everyone who believes has eternal life.

48 I am the bread of life.

49 Your fathers ate manna in the desert and they are dead;

50 but this is the bread which comes down from heaven, so that a person may eat it and not die.

51 I am the living bread which has come down from heaven. Anyone who eats this bread will live for ever; and the bread that I shall give is my flesh, for the life of the world.'

Reading 2, Ephesians 4:30-5:2

30 do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God who has marked you with his seal, ready for the day when we shall be set free.

31 Any bitterness or bad temper or anger or shouting or abuse must be far removed from you -- as must every kind of malice.

32 Be generous to one another, sympathetic, forgiving each other as readily as God forgave you in Christ.

1 As God's dear children, then, take him as your pattern,

2 and follow Christ by loving as he loved you, giving himself up for us as an offering and a sweet-smelling sacrifice to God.