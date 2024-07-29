We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, July 29th, 2024
Daily Reading for Monday July 29, 2024Reading 1, Jeremiah 13:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Deuteronomy 32:18-19, 20, 21
Gospel, John 11:19-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Jeremiah 13:1-11
1 Yahweh said this to me, 'Go and buy a linen waistcloth and put it round your waist. But do not dip it in water.'
2 And so, as Yahweh had ordered, I bought a waistcloth and put it round my waist.
3 A second time the word of Yahweh came to me,
4 'Take the waistcloth that you have bought and are wearing round your waist. Up, go to the Euphrates and hide it there in a hole in the rock.'
5 So I went and hid it by the Euphrates as Yahweh had ordered me.
6 A long time later, Yahweh said to me, 'Up, go to the Euphrates and fetch the waistcloth I ordered you to hide there.'
7 So I went to the Euphrates, and I searched, and I took the waistcloth from the place where I had hidden it. And there was the waistcloth ruined, no use for anything.
8 Then the word of Yahweh was addressed to me as follows,
9 'Yahweh says this, "In the same way I shall ruin the pride of Judah, the immense pride of Jerusalem.
10 This evil people, these people who refuse to listen to my words, who follow their own stubborn inclinations and run after other gods, serving and worshipping them -- this people will become like this waistcloth, no good for anything.
11 For just as a waistcloth clings to a man's waist, so I made the whole House of Israel and the whole House of Judah cling to me, Yahweh declares, to be my people, my glory, my honour and my pride. But they have not listened."
Responsorial Psalm, Deuteronomy 32:18-19, 20, 21
18 (You forget the Rock who fathered you, the God who made you, you no longer remember.)
19 Yahweh saw it and, in anger, he spurned his sons and daughters.
20 'I shall hide my face from them,' he said, 'and see what will become of them. For they are a deceitful brood, children with no loyalty in them.
21 They have roused me to jealousy with a non-god, they have exasperated me with their idols. In my turn I shall rouse them to jealousy with a non-people, I shall exasperate them with a stupid nation.
Gospel, John 11:19-27
19 and many Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother.
20 When Martha heard that Jesus was coming she went to meet him. Mary remained sitting in the house.
21 Martha said to Jesus, 'Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,
22 but even now I know that God will grant whatever you ask of him.'
23 Jesus said to her, 'Your brother will rise again.'
24 Martha said, 'I know he will rise again at the resurrection on the last day.'
25 Jesus said: I am the resurrection. Anyone who believes in me, even though that person dies, will live,
26 and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?
27 'Yes, Lord,' she said, 'I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, the one who was to come into this world.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 28th, 2024Reading 1, Second Kings 4:42-44
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 15-16, 17-18
Gospel, John 6:1-15
Reading 2, Ephesians 4:1-6
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Archaeological Discovery Affirms Biblical Account of Angelic Protection in Jerusalem
-
Altar from Christ's Tomb Discovered at Church of the Holy Sepulchre
-
Archaeologists Nearing Discovery of Jesus' Last Supper Room
-
Biblical Lost Alphabet Traced Back to Ancient Canaanite Civilization
-
What are the Health Benefits of Grass-Fed Beef for Your Body and Mind?
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 29, 2024
- St. Martha: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 29, 2024
- Prayer for Doctors and Nurses: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 29, 2024
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 28, 2024
- St. Innocent I: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Prayer for Parents #1: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 28, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.