Daily Reading for Friday, July 26th, 2024
Daily Reading for Friday July 26, 2024Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 10-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 13-14, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 13:16-17
Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 10-15
1 Next let us praise illustrious men, our ancestors in their successive generations.
10 But here is a list of illustrious men whose good works have not been forgotten.
11 In their descendants they find a rich inheritance, their posterity.
12 Their descendants stand by the commandments and, thanks to them, so do their children's children.
13 Their offspring will last for ever, their glory will not fade.
14 Their bodies have been buried in peace, and their name lives on for all generations.
15 The peoples will proclaim their wisdom, the assembly will celebrate their praises.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 13-14, 17-18
11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.
13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.
14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.
17 'There I shall raise up a line of descendants for David, light a lamp for my anointed;
18 I shall clothe his enemies with shame, while his own crown shall flourish.'
Gospel, Matthew 13:16-17
16 'But blessed are your eyes because they see, your ears because they hear!
17 In truth I tell you, many prophets and upright people longed to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.
