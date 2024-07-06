We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, July 6th, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday July 6, 2024Reading 1, Amos 9:11-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9, 11-12, 13-14
Gospel, Matthew 9:14-17
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Amos 9:11-15
11 On that Day, I shall rebuild the tottering hut of David, make good the gaps in it, restore its ruins and rebuild it as it was in the days of old,
12 for them to be master of what is left of Edom and of all the nations once called mine -Yahweh declares, and he will perform it.
13 The days are coming- declares Yahweh- when the ploughman will tread on the heels of the reaper, and the treader of grapes on the heels of the sower of seed, and the mountains will run with new wine and the hills all flow with it.
14 I shall restore the fortunes of my people Israel; they will rebuild the ruined cities and live in them, they will plant vineyards and drink their wine, they will lay out gardens and eat their produce.
15 And I shall plant them in their own soil and they will never be uprooted again from the country which I have given them, declares Yahweh, your God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9, 11-12, 13-14
9 His saving help is near for those who fear him, his glory will dwell in our land.
11 Loyalty will spring up from the earth, and Justice will lean down from heaven.
12 Yahweh will himself give prosperity, and our soil will yield its harvest.
13 Justice will walk before him, treading out a path.
Gospel, Matthew 9:14-17
14 Then John's disciples came to him and said, 'Why is it that we and the Pharisees fast, but your disciples do not?'
15 Jesus replied, 'Surely the bridegroom's attendants cannot mourn as long as the bridegroom is still with them? But the time will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast.
16 No one puts a piece of unshrunken cloth onto an old cloak, because the patch pulls away from the cloak and the tear gets worse.
17 Nor do people put new wine into old wineskins; otherwise, the skins burst, the wine runs out, and the skins are lost. No; they put new wine in fresh skins and both are preserved.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 5th, 2024Reading 1, Amos 8:4-6, 9-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:2, 10, 20, 30, 40, 131
Gospel, Matthew 9:9-13
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Independence Day: The Fourth of July Invites us to Ask - What Truths Do We Still Hold?
-
A Message From Us to All Faithful Catholics
-
Archaeologists discover ivory box depicting Moses receiving the Ten Commandments
-
5 Biblical Warnings We All Must Heed
-
Have Fun and Make a Difference: Win Exciting Items at YCVF's Fundraising Auctions!
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, July 06, 2024
- St. Maria Goretti: Saint of the Day for Saturday, July 06, 2024
- Prayer to the Holy Trinity: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, July 06, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 05, 2024
- St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 05, 2024
- A Prayer for those who are preparing Children for their First Holy Communion: Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 05, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.