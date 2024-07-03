Daily Reading for Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024
Reading 1, Ephesians 2:19-22
19 So you are no longer aliens or foreign visitors; you are fellow-citizens with the holy people of God and part of God's household.
20 You are built upon the foundations of the apostles and prophets, and Christ Jesus himself is the cornerstone.
21 Every structure knit together in him grows into a holy temple in the Lord;
22 and you too, in him, are being built up into a dwelling-place of God in the Spirit.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 117:1, 2
1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, all nations, extol him, all peoples,
2 for his faithful love is strong and his constancy never-ending.
Gospel, John 20:24-29
24 Thomas, called the Twin, who was one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.
25 So the other disciples said to him, 'We have seen the Lord,' but he answered, 'Unless I can see the holes that the nails made in his hands and can put my finger into the holes they made, and unless I can put my hand into his side, I refuse to believe.'
26 Eight days later the disciples were in the house again and Thomas was with them. The doors were closed, but Jesus came in and stood among them. 'Peace be with you,' he said.
27 Then he spoke to Thomas, 'Put your finger here; look, here are my hands. Give me your hand; put it into my side. Do not be unbelieving any more but believe.'
28 Thomas replied, 'My Lord and my God!'
29 Jesus said to him: You believe because you can see me. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.
