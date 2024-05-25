Daily Reading for Saturday, May 25th, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday May 25, 2024Reading 1, James 5:13-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 141:1-2, 3, 8
Gospel, Mark 10:13-16
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, James 5:13-20
13 Any one of you who is in trouble should pray; anyone in good spirits should sing a psalm.
14 Any one of you who is ill should send for the elders of the church, and they must anoint the sick person with oil in the name of the Lord and pray over him.
15 The prayer of faith will save the sick person and the Lord will raise him up again; and if he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven.
16 So confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another to be cured; the heartfelt prayer of someone upright works very powerfully.
17 Elijah was a human being as frail as ourselves -- he prayed earnestly for it not to rain, and no rain fell for three and a half years;
18 then he prayed again and the sky gave rain and the earth gave crops.
19 My brothers, if one of you strays away from the truth, and another brings him back to it,
20 he may be sure that anyone who can bring back a sinner from his erring ways will be saving his soul from death and covering over many a sin.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 141:1-2, 3, 8
1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh, I am calling, hurry to me, listen to my voice when I call to you.
2 May my prayer be like incense in your presence, my uplifted hands like the evening sacrifice.
3 Yahweh, mount a guard over my mouth, a guard at the door of my lips.
8 To you, Yahweh, I turn my eyes, in you I take refuge, do not leave me unprotected.
Gospel, Mark 10:13-16
13 People were bringing little children to him, for him to touch them. The disciples scolded them,
14 but when Jesus saw this he was indignant and said to them, 'Let the little children come to me; do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of God belongs.
15 In truth I tell you, anyone who does not welcome the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.'
16 Then he embraced them, laid his hands on them and gave them his blessing.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 24th, 2024Reading 1, James 5:9-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8-9, 11-12
Gospel, Mark 10:1-12
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
FDA Negligence and Big Pharma The 'Criminal' Truth About Antidepressants and Other Drugs
-
The Miraculous Escape: How a Rosary Saved a Life from Ted Bundy
-
Faith and Politics Clash in Mexican Presidential Debate
-
5 Biblical Warnings We All Must Heed
-
Pope Francis Reaffirms Stance Against Ordained Female Diaconate
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, May 25, 2024
- St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi: Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 25, 2024
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 10, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, May 24, 2024
- St. John Baptist de Rossi: Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 23, 2024
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, May 09, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.