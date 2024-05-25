Daily Reading for Saturday, May 25th, 2024

Reading 1, James 5:13-20

13 Any one of you who is in trouble should pray; anyone in good spirits should sing a psalm.

14 Any one of you who is ill should send for the elders of the church, and they must anoint the sick person with oil in the name of the Lord and pray over him.

15 The prayer of faith will save the sick person and the Lord will raise him up again; and if he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven.

16 So confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another to be cured; the heartfelt prayer of someone upright works very powerfully.

17 Elijah was a human being as frail as ourselves -- he prayed earnestly for it not to rain, and no rain fell for three and a half years;

18 then he prayed again and the sky gave rain and the earth gave crops.

19 My brothers, if one of you strays away from the truth, and another brings him back to it,

20 he may be sure that anyone who can bring back a sinner from his erring ways will be saving his soul from death and covering over many a sin.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 141:1-2, 3, 8

1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh, I am calling, hurry to me, listen to my voice when I call to you.

2 May my prayer be like incense in your presence, my uplifted hands like the evening sacrifice.

3 Yahweh, mount a guard over my mouth, a guard at the door of my lips.

8 To you, Yahweh, I turn my eyes, in you I take refuge, do not leave me unprotected.