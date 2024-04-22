We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, April 22nd, 2024
Daily Reading for Monday April 22, 2024Reading 1, Acts 11:1-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 42:2-3; 43:3, 4
Gospel, John 10:1-10
Past / Future Daily Readings
1 The apostles and the brothers in Judaea heard that gentiles too had accepted the word of God,
2 and when Peter came up to Jerusalem the circumcised believers protested to him
3 and said, 'So you have been visiting the uncircumcised and eating with them!'
4 Peter in reply gave them the details point by point,
5 'One day, when I was in the town of Jaffa,' he began, 'I fell into a trance as I was praying and had a vision of something like a big sheet being let down from heaven by its four corners. This sheet came right down beside me.
6 I looked carefully into it and saw four-footed animals of the earth, wild beasts, reptiles, and birds of heaven.
7 Then I heard a voice that said to me, "Now, Peter, kill and eat!"
8 But I answered, "Certainly not, Lord; nothing profane or unclean has ever crossed my lips."
2 I thirst for God, the living God; when shall I go to see the face of God?
3 I have no food but tears day and night, as all day long I am taunted, 'Where is your God?'
3 Send out your light and your truth; they shall be my guide, to lead me to your holy mountain to the place where you dwell.
4 Then I shall go to the altar of God, to the God of my joy. I will rejoice and praise you on the harp, O God, my God.
1 'In all truth I tell you, anyone who does not enter the sheepfold through the gate, but climbs in some other way, is a thief and a bandit.
2 He who enters through the gate is the shepherd of the flock;
3 the gatekeeper lets him in, the sheep hear his voice, one by one he calls his own sheep and leads them out.
4 When he has brought out all those that are his, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow because they know his voice.
5 They will never follow a stranger, but will run away from him because they do not recognise the voice of strangers.'
6 Jesus told them this parable but they failed to understand what he was saying to them.
7 So Jesus spoke to them again: In all truth I tell you, I am the gate of the sheepfold.
8 All who have come before me are thieves and bandits, but the sheep took no notice of them.
9 I am the gate. Anyone who enters through me will be safe: such a one will go in and out and will find pasture.
10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it to the full.
