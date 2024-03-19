Daily Reading for Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Daily Reading for Tuesday March 19, 2024 Reading 1, Second Samuel 7:4-5, 12-14, 16

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 4-5, 27, 29

Gospel, Matthew 1:16, 18-21, 24

Reading 2, Romans 4:13, 16-18, 22

Reading 1, Second Samuel 7:4-5, 12-14, 16 12 David then gave an order to the men, who put them to death, cut off their hands and feet, and hung them up beside the pool of Hebron. Ishbaal's head they took and buried in Abner's grave at Hebron. 4 But that very night, the word of Yahweh came to Nathan: 5 'Go and tell my servant David, "Yahweh says this: Are you to build me a temple for me to live in? 16 Your dynasty and your sovereignty will ever stand firm before me and your throne be for ever secure." '

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:2-3, 4-5, 27, 29 2 for you have said: love is built to last for ever, you have fixed your constancy firm in the heavens. 3 'I have made a covenant with my Chosen One, sworn an oath to my servant David: 4 I have made your dynasty firm for ever, built your throne stable age after age. 5 The heavens praise your wonders, Yahweh, your constancy in the gathering of your faithful. 27 So I shall make him my first-born, the highest of earthly kings. 29 I have established his dynasty for ever, his throne to be as lasting as the heavens.

Gospel, Matthew 1:16, 18-21, 24

16 and Jacob fathered Joseph the husband of Mary; of her was born Jesus who is called Christ.

18 This is how Jesus Christ came to be born. His mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph; but before they came to live together she was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit.

19 Her husband Joseph, being an upright man and wanting to spare her disgrace, decided to divorce her informally.

20 He had made up his mind to do this when suddenly the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, 'Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because she has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit.

21 She will give birth to a son and you must name him Jesus, because he is the one who is to save his people from their sins.'

24 When Joseph woke up he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do: he took his wife to his home;

Reading 2, Romans 4:13, 16-18, 22

13 For the promise to Abraham and his descendants that he should inherit the world was not through the Law, but through the uprightness of faith.

16 That is why the promise is to faith, so that it comes as a free gift and is secure for all the descendants, not only those who rely on the Law but all those others who rely on the faith of Abraham, the ancestor of us all

17 (as scripture says: I have made you the father of many nations). Abraham is our father in the eyes of God, in whom he put his faith, and who brings the dead to life and calls into existence what does not yet exist.

18 Though there seemed no hope, he hoped and believed that he was to become father of many nations in fulfilment of the promise: Just so will your descendants be.

22 This is the faith that was reckoned to him as uprightness.