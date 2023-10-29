Daily Reading for Sunday, October 29th, 2023

Daily Reading for Sunday October 29, 2023 Reading 1, Exodus 22:20-26

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 18:2-3, 3-4, 47, 51

Gospel, Matthew 22:34-40

Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:5-10

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Exodus 22:20-26Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 18:2-3, 3-4, 47, 51Gospel, Matthew 22:34-40Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:5-10

Should Catholics Celebrate Halloween? Speakin' with the Deacons

Live Wednesday 10/25 @ 10am PDT

Join US LIVE on YouTube

Gospel, Matthew 22:34-40

34 But when the Pharisees heard that he had silenced the Sadducees they got together

35 and, to put him to the test, one of them put a further question,

36 'Master, which is the greatest commandment of the Law?'

37 Jesus said to him, 'You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.

38 This is the greatest and the first commandment.

39 The second resembles it: You must love your neighbour as yourself.

40 On these two commandments hang the whole Law, and the Prophets too.'

Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:5-10

5 because our gospel came to you not only in words, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit and with great effect. And you observed the sort of life we lived when we were with you, which was for your sake.

6 You took us and the Lord as your model, welcoming the word with the joy of the Holy Spirit in spite of great hardship.

7 And so you became an example to all believers in Macedonia and Achaia

8 since it was from you that the word of the Lord rang out -- and not only throughout Macedonia and Achaia, for your faith in God has spread everywhere. We do not need to tell other people about it:

9 other people tell us how we started the work among you, how you broke with the worship of false gods when you were converted to God and became servants of the living and true God;

10 and how you are now waiting for Jesus, his Son, whom he raised from the dead, to come from heaven. It is he who saves us from the Retribution which is coming.