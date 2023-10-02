 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, October 2nd, 2023

Daily Reading for Monday October 2, 2023

Reading 1, Exodus 23:20-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 91:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 10-11
Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Exodus 23:20-23

20 'Look, I am sending an angel to precede you, to guard you as you go and bring you to the place that I have prepared.

21 Revere him and obey what he says. Do not defy him: he will not forgive any wrong-doing on your part, for my name is in him.

22 If, however, you obey what he says and do whatever I order, I shall be an enemy to your enemies and a foe to your foes.

23 My angel will precede you and lead you to the home of the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Canaanites, the Hivites and the Jebusites, whom I shall exterminate.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 91:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 10-11

1 You who live in the secret place of Elyon, spend your nights in the shelter of Shaddai,

2 saying to Yahweh, 'My refuge, my fortress, my God in whom I trust!'

3 He rescues you from the snare of the fowler set on destruction;

4 he covers you with his pinions, you find shelter under his wings. His constancy is shield and protection.

5 You need not fear the terrors of night, the arrow that flies in the daytime,

6 the plague that stalks in the darkness, the scourge that wreaks havoc at high noon.

10 No disaster can overtake you, no plague come near your tent;

11 he has given his angels orders about you to guard you wherever you go.


Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10

1 At this time the disciples came to Jesus and said, 'Who is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven?'

2 So he called a little child to him whom he set among them.

3 Then he said, 'In truth I tell you, unless you change and become like little children you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven.

4 And so, the one who makes himself as little as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven.

5 'Anyone who welcomes one little child like this in my name welcomes me.

10 'See that you never despise any of these little ones, for I tell you that their angels in heaven are continually in the presence of my Father in heaven.


