Daily Reading for Thursday, September 28th, 2023

Daily Reading for Thursday September 28, 2023

Reading 1, Haggai 1:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Luke 9:7-9
Reading 1, Haggai 1:1-8

1 In the second year of King Darius, on the first day of the sixth month, the word of Yahweh was addressed through the prophet Haggai to Zerubbabel son of Shealtiel governor of Judah and to Joshua son of Jehozadak the high priest as follows,

2 'Yahweh Sabaoth says this, "This people says: The time has not yet come to rebuild the Temple of Yahweh." '

3 (And the word of Yahweh was addressed through the prophet Haggai, as follows,)

4 'Is this a time for you to live in your panelled houses, when this House lies in ruins?

5 So now, Yahweh Sabaoth says this, "Think carefully about your behaviour.

6 You have sown much and harvested little; you eat but never have enough, drink but never have your fill, put on clothes but feel no warmth. The wage-earner gets his wages only to put them in a bag with a hole in it."

7 Yahweh Sabaoth says this, "Think carefully about your behaviour.

8 Go up into the hills, fetch timber and rebuild the House; and I shall take pleasure in it and manifest my glory there -- Yahweh says.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9

1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!

2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;

3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!

4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.

5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,

6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,

9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.


The Holy Grail of Learning: How Catholic Values Transform Education

 You can make it possible for more students to come into a deeper understanding of the Lord and the Catholic faith. Our 7,000 video lessons are FREE for learners and teachers around the world, and we intend to keep it that way. But it takes millions of dollars to produce high-quality content.

Gospel, Luke 9:7-9

7 Meanwhile Herod the tetrarch had heard about all that was going on; and he was puzzled, because some people were saying that John had risen from the dead,

8 others that Elijah had reappeared, still others that one of the ancient prophets had come back to life.

9 But Herod said, 'John? I beheaded him. So who is this I hear such reports about?' And he was anxious to see him.


