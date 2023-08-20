Daily Reading for Sunday, August 20th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday August 20, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 56:1, 6-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
Gospel, Matthew 15:21-28
Reading 2, Romans 11:13-15, 29-32
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 56:1, 6-7
1 Thus says Yahweh: Make fair judgement your concern, act with justice, for soon my salvation will come and my saving justice be manifest.
6 As for foreigners who adhere to Yahweh to serve him, to love Yahweh's name and become his servants, all who observe the Sabbath, not profaning it, and cling to my covenant:
7 these I shall lead to my holy mountain and make them joyful in my house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on my altar, for my house will be called a house of prayer for all peoples.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
2 Then the earth will acknowledge your ways, and all nations your power to save.
3 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
5 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
6 The earth has yielded its produce; God, our God has blessed us.
Gospel, Matthew 15:21-28
21 Jesus left that place and withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon.
22 And suddenly out came a Canaanite woman from that district and started shouting, 'Lord, Son of David, take pity on me. My daughter is tormented by a devil.'
23 But he said not a word in answer to her. And his disciples went and pleaded with him, saying, 'Give her what she wants, because she keeps shouting after us.'
24 He said in reply, 'I was sent only to the lost sheep of the House of Israel.'
25 But the woman had come up and was bowing low before him. 'Lord,' she said, 'help me.'
26 He replied, 'It is not fair to take the children's food and throw it to little dogs.'
27 She retorted, 'Ah yes, Lord; but even little dogs eat the scraps that fall from their masters' table.'
28 Then Jesus answered her, 'Woman, you have great faith. Let your desire be granted.' And from that moment her daughter was well again.
Reading 2, Romans 11:13-15, 29-32
13 Let me say then to you gentiles that, as far as I am an apostle to the gentiles, I take pride in this work of service;
14 and I want it to be the means of rousing to envy the people who are my own blood-relations and so of saving some of them.
15 Since their rejection meant the reconciliation of the world, do you know what their re-acceptance will mean? Nothing less than life from the dead!
29 There is no change of mind on God's part about the gifts he has made or of his choice.
30 Just as you were in the past disobedient to God but now you have been shown mercy, through their disobedience;
31 so in the same way they are disobedient now, so that through the mercy shown to you they too will receive mercy.
32 God has imprisoned all human beings in their own disobedience only to show mercy to them all.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 19th, 2023Reading 1, Joshua 24:14-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 11
Gospel, Matthew 19:13-15
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, Aug 19th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. John Eudes
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, Aug 19
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
North Carolina Bans Child Sex Changes, Upholds Parental Rights
-
Vancouver Pilgrims Bring Recycled Plastic Rosaries to World Youth Day in Lisbon
-
Colorado's Universal Preschool Program Under Legal Scrutiny for Religious Exclusion
-
China's Government Remains Involved in Vatican Decisions
-
Friar Condemns Liberation Theology for Declining Faith in Christ
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, August 20, 2023
- St. Bernard of Clairvaux: Saint of the Day for Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Soul of Christ: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, August 19, 2023
- St. John Eudes: Saint of the Day for Saturday, August 19, 2023
- A Spirit to Know You: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, August 19, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.