We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, August 7th, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday August 7, 2023Reading 1, Numbers 11:4-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:12-13, 14-15, 16-17
Gospel, Matthew 14:13-21
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Numbers 11:4-15
4 The rabble who had joined the people were feeling the pangs of hunger, and the Israelites began to weep again. 'Who will give us meat to eat?' they said.
5 'Think of the fish we used to eat free in Egypt, the cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic!
6 But now we are withering away; there is nothing wherever we look except this manna!'
7 The manna was like coriander seed and had the appearance of bdellium.
8 The people went round gathering it, and ground it in a mill or crushed it with a pestle; it was then cooked in a pot and made into pancakes. It tasted like cake made with oil.
9 When the dew fell on the camp at night-time, the manna fell with it.
10 Moses heard the people weeping, each family at the door of its tent. Yahweh's anger was greatly aroused; Moses too found it disgraceful,
11 and he said to Yahweh: 'Why do you treat your servant so badly? In what respect have I failed to win your favour, for you to lay the burden of all these people on me?
12 Was it I who conceived all these people, was I their father, for you to say to me, "Carry them in your arms, like a foster-father carrying an unweaned child, to the country which I swore to give their fathers"?
13 Where am I to find meat to give all these people, pestering me with their tears and saying, "Give us meat to eat"?
14 I cannot carry all these people on my own; the weight is too much for me.
15 If this is how you mean to treat me, please kill me outright! If only I could win your favour and be spared the sight of my misery!'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:12-13, 14-15, 16-17
12 So I left them to their stubborn selves, to follow their own devices.
13 'If only my people would listen to me, if only Israel would walk in my ways,
14 at one stroke I would subdue their enemies, turn my hand against their opponents.
15 'Those who hate Yahweh would woo his favour, though their doom was sealed for ever,
16 while I would feed him on pure wheat, would give you your fill of honey from the rock.'
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 14:13-21
13 When Jesus received this news he withdrew by boat to a lonely place where they could be by themselves. But the crowds heard of this and, leaving the towns, went after him on foot.
14 So as he stepped ashore he saw a large crowd; and he took pity on them and healed their sick.
15 When evening came, the disciples went to him and said, 'This is a lonely place, and time has slipped by; so send the people away, and they can go to the villages to buy themselves some food.'
16 Jesus replied, 'There is no need for them to go: give them something to eat yourselves.'
17 But they answered, 'All we have with us is five loaves and two fish.'
18 So he said, 'Bring them here to me.'
19 He gave orders that the people were to sit down on the grass; then he took the five loaves and the two fish, raised his eyes to heaven and said the blessing. And breaking the loaves he handed them to his disciples, who gave them to the crowds.
20 They all ate as much as they wanted, and they collected the scraps left over, twelve baskets full.
21 Now about five thousand men had eaten, to say nothing of women and children.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 6th, 2023Reading 1, Daniel 7:9-10, 13-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Matthew 17:1-9
Reading 2, Second Peter 1:16-19
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, Aug 6th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, Aug 6
-
St. Hormisdas Pope
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Popular Prayers
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
The Feast of the Transfiguration
-
The Transfiguration of Jesus and the Shroud of Turin: A Divine Gift for Christians Facing ...
-
Survey Finds Gen X Disappearing from Church
-
Is the Vatican Hiding Evidence of an Alien Crash from 1933?
-
SHOCKING - Poll Reveals Some Americans Support Violence to Promote Abortion
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, August 07, 2023
- St. Cajetan: Saint of the Day for Monday, August 07, 2023
- Prayer for Enlightenment: Prayer of the Day for Monday, August 07, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, August 06, 2023
- St. Hormisdas Pope: Saint of the Day for Sunday, August 06, 2023
- Praying the Holy Rosary: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, August 06, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.