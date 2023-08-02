We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023
Reading 1, Exodus 34:29-35
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 99:5, 6, 7, 9
Gospel, Matthew 13:44-46

29 When Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the two tablets of the Testimony in his hands, as he was coming down the mountain, Moses did not know that the skin of his face was radiant because he had been talking to him.
30 And when Aaron and all the Israelites saw Moses, the skin on his face was so radiant that they were afraid to go near him.
31 But Moses called to them, and Aaron and all the leaders of the community rejoined him, and Moses talked to them,
32 after which all the Israelites came closer, and he passed on to them all the orders that Yahweh had given to him on Mount Sinai.
33 Once Moses had finished speaking to them, he put a veil over his face.
34 Whenever Moses went into Yahweh's presence to speak with him, he took the veil off until he came out. And when he came out, he would tell the Israelites what orders he had been given,
35 and the Israelites would see Moses' face radiant. Then Moses would put the veil back over his face until he went in to speak to him next time.

5 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his footstool; holy is he!
6 Moses and Aaron are among his priests, and Samuel, calling on his name; they called on Yahweh and he answered them.
7 He spoke with them in the pillar of fire, they obeyed his decrees, the Law he gave them.
9 Exalt Yahweh our God, bow down at his holy mountain; holy is Yahweh our God!

44 'The kingdom of Heaven is like treasure hidden in a field which someone has found; he hides it again, goes off in his joy, sells everything he owns and buys the field.
45 'Again, the kingdom of Heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls;
46 when he finds one of great value he goes and sells everything he owns and buys it.
New Testament
Old Testament
