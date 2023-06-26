We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, June 26th, 2023
Reading 1, Genesis 12:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 18-19, 20, 22
Gospel, Matthew 7:1-5
Reading 1, Genesis 12:1-9
1 Yahweh said to Abram, 'Leave your country, your kindred and your father's house for a country which I shall show you;
2 and I shall make you a great nation, I shall bless you and make your name famous; you are to be a blessing!
3 I shall bless those who bless you, and shall curse those who curse you, and all clans on earth will bless themselves by you.'
4 So Abram went as Yahweh told him, and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he left Haran.
5 Abram took his wife Sarai, his nephew Lot, all the possessions they had amassed and the people they had acquired in Haran. They set off for the land of Canaan, and arrived there.
6 Abram passed through the country as far as the holy place at Shechem, the Oak of Moreh. The Canaanites were in the country at the time.
7 Yahweh appeared to Abram and said, 'I shall give this country to your progeny.' And there, Abram built an altar to Yahweh who had appeared to him.
8 From there he moved on to the mountainous district east of Bethel, where he pitched his tent, with Bethel to the west and Ai to the east. There he built an altar to Yahweh and invoked the name of Yahweh.
9 Then Abram made his way stage by stage to the Negeb.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 18-19, 20, 22
12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.
13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,
18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,
19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.
20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,
22 Yahweh, let your faithful love rest on us, as our hope has rested in you.
Gospel, Matthew 7:1-5
1 'Do not judge, and you will not be judged;
2 because the judgements you give are the judgements you will get, and the standard you use will be the standard used for you.
3 Why do you observe the splinter in your brother's eye and never notice the great log in your own?
4 And how dare you say to your brother, "Let me take that splinter out of your eye," when, look, there is a great log in your own?
5 Hypocrite! Take the log out of your own eye first, and then you will see clearly enough to take the splinter out of your brother's eye.
-
