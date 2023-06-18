We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Sunday, June 18th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday June 18, 2023Reading 1, Exodus 19:2-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 5
Gospel, Matthew 9:36-10:8
Reading 2, Romans 5:6-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Exodus 19:2-6
2 Setting out from Rephidim, they reached the desert of Sinai and pitched camp in the desert; there, facing the mountain, Israel pitched camp.
3 Moses then went up to God, and Yahweh called to him from the mountain, saying, 'Say this to the House of Jacob! Tell the Israelites,
4 "You have seen for yourselves what I did to the Egyptians and how I carried you away on eagle's wings and brought you to me.
5 So now, if you are really prepared to obey me and keep my covenant, you, out of all peoples, shall be my personal possession, for the whole world is mine.
6 For me you shall be a kingdom of priests, a holy nation." Those are the words you are to say to the Israelites.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 5
1 [Psalm For thanksgiving] Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth,
2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!
3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.
5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.
Gospel, Matthew 9:36-10:8
36 And when he saw the crowds he felt sorry for them because they were harassed and dejected, like sheep without a shepherd.
37 Then he said to his disciples, 'The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send out labourers to his harvest.'
1 He summoned his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits with power to drive them out and to cure all kinds of disease and all kinds of illness.
2 These are the names of the twelve apostles: first, Simon who is known as Peter, and his brother Andrew; James the son of Zebedee, and his brother John;
3 Philip and Bartholomew; Thomas, and Matthew the tax collector; James the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddaeus;
4 Simon the Zealot and Judas Iscariot, who was also his betrayer.
5 These twelve Jesus sent out, instructing them as follows: 'Do not make your way to gentile territory, and do not enter any Samaritan town;
6 go instead to the lost sheep of the House of Israel.
7 And as you go, proclaim that the kingdom of Heaven is close at hand.
8 Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those suffering from virulent skin-diseases, drive out devils. You received without charge, give without charge.
Reading 2, Romans 5:6-11
6 When we were still helpless, at the appointed time, Christ died for the godless.
7 You could hardly find anyone ready to die even for someone upright; though it is just possible that, for a really good person, someone might undertake to die.
8 So it is proof of God's own love for us, that Christ died for us while we were still sinners.
9 How much more can we be sure, therefore, that, now that we have been justified by his death, we shall be saved through him from the retribution of God.
10 For if, while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God through the death of his Son, how much more can we be sure that, being now reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
11 What is more, we are filled with exultant trust in God, through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have already gained our reconciliation.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 17th, 2023Reading 1, Second Corinthians 5:14-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8-9, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 5:33-37
Next Weeks Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 17th, 2023
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Emily de Vialar
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 17
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
-
Bible
-
Saints A to Z: A
Pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart - fight back against LA Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual ...
-
House Republicans Advance Bill with Provisions on Abortion, Sex-Change Drugs, and Religious Freedom
-
U.S. Bishops Discuss Eucharistic Revival and Synodality at Spring Meeting
-
The Feast of the Sacred Heart and Our Mission
-
The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus: Divine Refuge of Love and Happiness
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- St. Gregory Barbarigo: Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Hail, Holy Queen: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, June 17, 2023
- St. Emily de Vialar: Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 17, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.