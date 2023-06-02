We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Friday, June 2nd, 2023
Daily Reading for Friday June 2, 2023Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 9-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 9-13
1 Next let us praise illustrious men, our ancestors in their successive generations.
9 While others have left no memory, and disappeared as though they had not existed. They are now as though they had never been, and so too, their children after them.
10 But here is a list of illustrious men whose good works have not been forgotten.
11 In their descendants they find a rich inheritance, their posterity.
12 Their descendants stand by the commandments and, thanks to them, so do their children's children.
13 Their offspring will last for ever, their glory will not fade.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!
2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;
3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!
4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.
5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,
6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,
9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
11 He entered Jerusalem and went into the Temple; and when he had surveyed it all, as it was late by now, he went out to Bethany with the Twelve.
12 Next day as they were leaving Bethany, he felt hungry.
13 Seeing a fig tree in leaf some distance away, he went to see if he could find any fruit on it, but when he came up to it he found nothing but leaves; for it was not the season for figs.
14 And he addressed the fig tree, 'May no one ever eat fruit from you again.' And his disciples heard him say this.
15 So they reached Jerusalem and he went into the Temple and began driving out the men selling and buying there; he upset the tables of the money changers and the seats of the dove sellers.
16 Nor would he allow anyone to carry anything through the Temple.
17 And he taught them and said, 'Does not scripture say: My house will be called a house of prayer for all peoples? But you have turned it into a bandits' den.'
18 This came to the ears of the chief priests and the scribes, and they tried to find some way of doing away with him; they were afraid of him because the people were carried away by his teaching.
19 And when evening came he went out of the city.
20 Next morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree withered to the roots.
21 Peter remembered. 'Look, Rabbi,' he said to Jesus, 'the fig tree that you cursed has withered away.'
22 Jesus answered, 'Have faith in God.
23 In truth I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, "Be pulled up and thrown into the sea," with no doubt in his heart, but believing that what he says will happen, it will be done for him.
24 I tell you, therefore, everything you ask and pray for, believe that you have it already, and it will be yours.
25 And when you stand in prayer, forgive whatever you have against anybody, soyour Father in heaven may forgive your failings too.'
26 * [11:26] This verse, which reads, "But if you do not forgive, neither will your heavenly Father forgive your transgressions," is omitted in the best manuscripts. It was probably added by copyists under the influence of Mt 6:15. (USCCB)
