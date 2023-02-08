Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Genesis 2:5-9, 15-17

5 there was as yet no wild bush on the earth nor had any wild plant yet sprung up, for Yahweh God had not sent rain on the earth, nor was there any man to till the soil.

6 Instead, water flowed out of the ground and watered all the surface of the soil.

7 Yahweh God shaped man from the soil of the ground and blew the breath of life into his nostrils, and man became a living being.

8 Yahweh God planted a garden in Eden, which is in the east, and there he put the man he had fashioned.

9 From the soil, Yahweh God caused to grow every kind of tree, enticing to look at and good to eat, with the tree of life in the middle of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

15 Yahweh God took the man and settled him in the garden of Eden to cultivate and take care of it.

16 Then Yahweh God gave the man this command, 'You are free to eat of all the trees in the garden.

17 But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you are not to eat; for, the day you eat of that, you are doomed to die.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1-2, 27-28, 29-30

1 Bless Yahweh, my soul, Yahweh, my God, how great you are! Clothed in majesty and splendour,

2 wearing the light as a robe! You stretch out the heavens like a tent,

27 They all depend upon you, to feed them when they need it.

28 You provide the food they gather, your open hand gives them their fill.

29 Turn away your face and they panic; take back their breath and they die and revert to dust.

30 Send out your breath and life begins; you renew the face of the earth.