Daily Reading for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday December 13, 2022Reading 1, Zephaniah 3:1-2, 9-13
1 Disaster to the rebellious, the befouled, the tyrannical city!
2 She has not listened to the call, she has not bowed to correction, she has not trusted in Yahweh, she has not drawn near to her God.
9 Yes, then I shall purge the lips of the peoples, so that all may invoke the name of Yahweh and serve him shoulder to shoulder.
10 From beyond the rivers of Ethiopia, my suppliants will bring me tribute.
11 When that Day comes you will never again be ashamed of all the deeds with which you once rebelled against me, for I shall rid you of those who exult in your pride; never again will you strut on my holy mountain.
12 But in you I shall leave surviving a humble and lowly people,
13 and those who are left in Israel will take refuge in the name of Yahweh. They will do no wrong, will tell no lies; nor will a deceitful tongue be found in their mouths. But they will be able to graze and rest with no one to alarm them.
2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.
3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together.
6 A pauper calls out and Yahweh hears, saves him from all his troubles.
7 The angel of Yahweh encamps around those who fear him, and rescues them.
17 They cry in anguish and Yahweh hears, and rescues them from all their troubles.
18 Yahweh is near to the broken-hearted, he helps those whose spirit is crushed.
19 Though hardships without number beset the upright, Yahweh brings rescue from them all.
28 'What is your opinion? A man had two sons. He went and said to the first, "My boy, go and work in the vineyard today."
29 He answered, "I will not go," but afterwards thought better of it and went.
30 The man then went and said the same thing to the second who answered, "Certainly, sir," but did not go.
31 Which of the two did the father's will?' They said, 'The first.' Jesus said to them, 'In truth I tell you, tax collectors and prostitutes are making their way into the kingdom of God before you.
32 For John came to you, showing the way of uprightness, but you did not believe him, and yet the tax collectors and prostitutes did. Even after seeing that, you refused to think better of it and believe in him.
