Daily Reading for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Daily Reading for Saturday November 26, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 22:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 95:1-2, 3-5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 21:34-36
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Revelation 22:1-7
1 Then the angel showed me the river of life, rising from the throne of God and of the Lamb and flowing crystal-clear.
2 Down the middle of the city street, on either bank of the river were the trees of life, which bear twelve crops of fruit in a year, one in each month, and the leaves of which are the cure for the nations.
3 The curse of destruction will be abolished. The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in the city; his servants will worship him,
4 they will see him face to face, and his name will be written on their foreheads.
5 And night will be abolished; they will not need lamplight or sunlight, because the Lord God will be shining on them. They will reign for ever and ever.
6 The angel said to me, 'All that you have written is sure and will come true: the Lord God who inspires the prophets has sent his angel to reveal to his servants what is soon to take place.
7 I am coming soon!' Blessed are those who keep the prophetic message of this book.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 95:1-2, 3-5, 6-7
1 Come, let us cry out with joy to Yahweh, acclaim the rock of our salvation.
2 Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving, acclaim him with music.
3 For Yahweh is a great God, a king greater than all the gods.
4 In his power are the depths of the earth, the peaks of the mountains are his;
5 the sea belongs to him, for he made it, and the dry land, moulded by his hands.
6 Come, let us bow low and do reverence; kneel before Yahweh who made us!
7 For he is our God, and we the people of his sheepfold, the flock of his hand. If only you would listen to him today!
Gospel, Luke 21:34-36
34 'Watch yourselves, or your hearts will be coarsened by debauchery and drunkenness and the cares of life, and that day will come upon you unexpectedly,
35 like a trap. For it will come down on all those living on the face of the earth.
36 Stay awake, praying at all times for the strength to survive all that is going to happen, and to hold your ground before the Son of man.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 25th, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 20:1-4, 11--21:2
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6, 8
Gospel, Luke 21:29-33
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Catherine of Alexandria
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Nov 25th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Nov 25
-
Popular Saints
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Popular Prayers
-
Saints & Angels
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, November 26, 2022
- St. John Berchmans: Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 26, 2022
- Act of Entrustment to Mary: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 26, 2022
- Daily Readings for Friday, November 25, 2022
- St. Catherine of Alexandria: Saint of the Day for Friday, November 25, 2022
- Guardian Angel Prayer #3: Prayer of the Day for Friday, November 25, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.