Daily Reading for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Reading 1, Revelation 22:1-7

1 Then the angel showed me the river of life, rising from the throne of God and of the Lamb and flowing crystal-clear.

2 Down the middle of the city street, on either bank of the river were the trees of life, which bear twelve crops of fruit in a year, one in each month, and the leaves of which are the cure for the nations.

3 The curse of destruction will be abolished. The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in the city; his servants will worship him,

4 they will see him face to face, and his name will be written on their foreheads.

5 And night will be abolished; they will not need lamplight or sunlight, because the Lord God will be shining on them. They will reign for ever and ever.

6 The angel said to me, 'All that you have written is sure and will come true: the Lord God who inspires the prophets has sent his angel to reveal to his servants what is soon to take place.

7 I am coming soon!' Blessed are those who keep the prophetic message of this book.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 95:1-2, 3-5, 6-7

1 Come, let us cry out with joy to Yahweh, acclaim the rock of our salvation.

2 Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving, acclaim him with music.

3 For Yahweh is a great God, a king greater than all the gods.

4 In his power are the depths of the earth, the peaks of the mountains are his;

5 the sea belongs to him, for he made it, and the dry land, moulded by his hands.

6 Come, let us bow low and do reverence; kneel before Yahweh who made us!

7 For he is our God, and we the people of his sheepfold, the flock of his hand. If only you would listen to him today!