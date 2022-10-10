We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday October 10, 2022Reading 1, Galatians 4:22-24, 26-27, 31-5:1
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
Reading 1, Galatians 4:22-24, 26-27, 31-5:1
22 Scripture says that Abraham had two sons, one by the slave girl and one by the freewoman.
23 The son of the slave girl came to be born in the way of human nature; but the son of the freewoman came to be born through a promise.
24 There is an allegory here: these women stand for the two covenants. The one given on Mount Sinai -- that is Hagar, whose children are born into slavery;
31 So, brothers, we are the children not of the slave girl but of the freewoman.
1 Christ set us free, so that we should remain free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be fastened again to the yoke of slavery.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5, 6-7
1 Alleluia! Praise, servants of Yahweh, praise the name of Yahweh.
2 Blessed be the name of Yahweh, henceforth and for ever.
3 From the rising of the sun to its setting, praised be the name of Yahweh!
4 Supreme over all nations is Yahweh, supreme over the heavens his glory.
5 Who is like Yahweh our God? His throne is set on high,
6 but he stoops to look down on heaven and earth.
7 He raises the poor from the dust, he lifts the needy from the dunghill,
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
29 The crowds got even bigger and he addressed them, 'This is an evil generation; it is asking for a sign. The only sign it will be given is the sign of Jonah.
30 For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of man be a sign to this generation.
31 On Judgement Day the Queen of the South will stand up against the people of this generation and be their condemnation, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, look, there is something greater than Solomon here.
32 On Judgement Day the men of Nineveh will appear against this generation and be its condemnation, because when Jonah preached they repented; and, look, there is something greater than Jonah here.
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, October 10, 2022
- St. Francis Borgia: Saint of the Day for Monday, October 10, 2022
- Peace of Heart: Prayer of the Day for Monday, October 10, 2022
- Daily Readings for Sunday, October 09, 2022
- Sts. Denis, Rusticus, and Eleutherius: Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 09, 2022
- A Prayer to obtain Final Perseverance: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, October 08, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
