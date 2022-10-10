Daily Reading for Monday, October 10th, 2022

Reading 1, Galatians 4:22-24, 26-27, 31-5:1

22 Scripture says that Abraham had two sons, one by the slave girl and one by the freewoman.

23 The son of the slave girl came to be born in the way of human nature; but the son of the freewoman came to be born through a promise.

24 There is an allegory here: these women stand for the two covenants. The one given on Mount Sinai -- that is Hagar, whose children are born into slavery;

31 So, brothers, we are the children not of the slave girl but of the freewoman.

1 Christ set us free, so that we should remain free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be fastened again to the yoke of slavery.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 113:1-2, 3-4, 5, 6-7

1 Alleluia! Praise, servants of Yahweh, praise the name of Yahweh.

2 Blessed be the name of Yahweh, henceforth and for ever.

3 From the rising of the sun to its setting, praised be the name of Yahweh!

4 Supreme over all nations is Yahweh, supreme over the heavens his glory.

5 Who is like Yahweh our God? His throne is set on high,

6 but he stoops to look down on heaven and earth.

7 He raises the poor from the dust, he lifts the needy from the dunghill,