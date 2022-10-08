 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, October 8th, 2022

Daily Reading for Saturday October 8, 2022

Reading 1, Galatians 3:22-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 11:27-28
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Galatians 3:22-29

22 As it is, scripture makes no exception when it says that sin is master everywhere; so the promise can be given only by faith in Jesus Christ to those who have this faith.

23 But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the Law, locked up to wait for the faith which would eventually be revealed to us.

24 So the Law was serving as a slave to look after us, to lead us to Christ, so that we could be justified by faith.

25 But now that faith has come we are no longer under a slave looking after us;

26 for all of you are the children of God, through faith, in Christ Jesus,

27 since every one of you that has been baptised has been clothed in Christ.

28 There can be neither Jew nor Greek, there can be neither slave nor freeman, there can be neither male nor female -- for you are all one in Christ Jesus.

29 And simply by being Christ's, you are that progeny of Abraham, the heirs named in the promise.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders!

3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice!

4 Seek Yahweh and his strength, tirelessly seek his presence!

5 Remember the marvels he has done, his wonders, the judgements he has spoken.

6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose!

7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.


Gospel, Luke 11:27-28

27 It happened that as he was speaking, a woman in the crowd raised her voice and said, 'Blessed the womb that bore you and the breasts that fed you!'

28 But he replied, 'More blessed still are those who hear the word of God and keep it!'


