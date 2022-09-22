Daily Reading for Thursday, September 22nd, 2022
Daily Reading for Thursday September 22, 2022Reading 1, Ecclesiastes 1:2-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17
Gospel, Luke 9:7-9
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Ecclesiastes 1:2-11
2 Sheer futility, Qoheleth says. Sheer futility: everything is futile!
3 What profit can we show for all our toil, toiling under the sun?
4 A generation goes, a generation comes, yet the earth stands firm for ever.
5 The sun rises, the sun sets; then to its place it speeds and there it rises.
6 Southward goes the wind, then turns to the north; it turns and turns again; then back to its circling goes the wind.
7 Into the sea go all the rivers, and yet the sea is never filled, and still to their goal the rivers go.
8 All things are wearisome. No one can say that eyes have not had enough of seeing, ears their fill of hearing.
9 What was, will be again, what has been done, will be done again, and there is nothing new under the sun!
10 Take anything which people acclaim as being new: it existed in the centuries preceding us.
11 No memory remains of the past, and so it will be for the centuries to come -- they will not be remembered by their successors.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17
3 You bring human beings to the dust, by saying, 'Return, children of Adam.'
4 A thousand years are to you like a yesterday which has passed, like a watch of the night.
5 You flood them with sleep -- in the morning they will be like growing grass:
6 in the morning it is blossoming and growing, by evening it is withered and dry.
12 Teach us to count up the days that are ours, and we shall come to the heart of wisdom.
13 Come back, Yahweh! How long must we wait? Take pity on your servants.
14 Each morning fill us with your faithful love, we shall sing and be happy all our days;
17 May the sweetness of the Lord be upon us, to confirm the work we have done!
Help Now
Gospel, Luke 9:7-9
7 Meanwhile Herod the tetrarch had heard about all that was going on; and he was puzzled, because some people were saying that John had risen from the dead,
8 others that Elijah had reappeared, still others that one of the ancient prophets had come back to life.
9 But Herod said, 'John? I beheaded him. So who is this I hear such reports about?' And he was anxious to see him.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for September 21st, 2022Reading 1, Ephesians 4:1-7, 11-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:2-3, 4-5
Gospel, Matthew 9:9-13
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Popular Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Sept 21st, 2022
-
Saints & Angels
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Bible
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Popular Prayers
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Sept 21
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Female / Women Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, September 22, 2022
- St. Thomas of Villanueva: Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Prayer to Our Mother of Perpetual Help: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
- St. Matthew: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
- Nuptial Blessing, Longer: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.