Daily Reading for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Reading 1, 1 Corinthians 9:16-19, 22B-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6, 12
Gospel, Luke 6:39-42
Reading 1, 1 Corinthians 9:16-19, 22B-27
16 In fact, preaching the gospel gives me nothing to boast of, for I am under compulsion and I should be in trouble if I failed to do it.
17 If I did it on my own initiative I would deserve a reward; but if I do it under compulsion I am simply accepting a task entrusted to me.
18 What reward do I have, then? That in my preaching I offer the gospel free of charge to avoid using the rights which the gospel allows me.
19 So though I was not a slave to any human being, I put myself in slavery to all people, to win as many as I could.
22 To the weak, I made myself weak, to win the weak. I accommodated myself to people in all kinds of different situations, so that by all possible means I might bring some to salvation.
23 All this I do for the sake of the gospel, that I may share its benefits with others.
24 Do you not realise that, though all the runners in the stadium take part in the race, only one of them gets the prize? Run like that -- to win.
25 Every athlete concentrates completely on training, and this is to win a wreath that will wither, whereas ours will never wither.
26 So that is how I run, not without a clear goal; and how I box, not wasting blows on air.
27 I punish my body and bring it under control, to avoid any risk that, having acted as herald for others, I myself may be disqualified.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6, 12
3 Even the sparrow has found a home, the swallow a nest to place its young: your altars, Yahweh Sabaoth, my King and my God.
4 How blessed are those who live in your house; they shall praise you continually.
5 Blessed those who find their strength in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage.
6 As they pass through the Valley of the Balsam, they make there a water-hole, and -- a further blessing -- early rain fills it.
12 Yahweh Sabaoth, blessed is he who trusts in you.
Gospel, Luke 6:39-42
39 He also told them a parable, 'Can one blind person guide another? Surely both will fall into a pit?
40 Disciple is not superior to teacher; but fully trained disciple will be like teacher.
41 Why do you observe the splinter in your brother's eye and never notice the great log in your own?
42 How can you say to your brother, "Brother, let me take out that splinter in your eye," when you cannot see the great log in your own? Hypocrite! Take the log out of your own eye first, and then you will see clearly enough to take out the splinter in your brother's eyes.
