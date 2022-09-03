Daily Reading for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Daily Reading for Saturday September 3, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:9-15
9 For it seems to me that God has put us apostles on show right at the end, like men condemned to death: we have been exhibited as a spectacle to the whole universe, both angelic and human.
10 Here we are, fools for Christ's sake, while you are the clever ones in Christ; we are weak, while you are strong; you are honoured, while we are disgraced.
11 To this day, we go short of food and drink and clothes, we are beaten up and we have no homes;
12 we earn our living by labouring with our own hands; when we are cursed, we answer with a blessing; when we are hounded, we endure it passively;
13 when we are insulted, we give a courteous answer. We are treated even now as the dregs of the world, the very lowest scum.
14 I am writing all this not to make you ashamed but simply to remind you, as my dear children;
15 for even though you might have ten thousand slaves to look after you in Christ, you still have no more than one father, and it was I who fathered you in Christ Jesus, by the gospel.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:17-18, 19-20, 21
17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love.
18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.
19 He fulfils the desires of all who fear him, he hears their cry and he saves them.
20 Yahweh guards all who love him, but all the wicked he destroys.
21 My mouth shall always praise Yahweh, let every creature bless his holy name for ever and ever.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5
1 It happened that one Sabbath he was walking through the cornfields, and his disciples were picking ears of corn, rubbing them in their hands and eating them.
2 Some of the Pharisees said, 'Why are you doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath day?'
3 Jesus answered them, 'So you have not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-
4 how he went into the house of God and took the loaves of the offering and ate them and gave them to his followers, loaves which the priests alone are allowed to eat?'
5 And he said to them, 'The Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 2nd, 2022Reading 1, First Corinthians 4:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 5-6, 27-28, 39-40
Gospel, Luke 5:33-39
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Sept 2nd, 2022
-
Saints & Angels
-
Popular Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
St. Ingrid of Sweden
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Sept 2
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Patron Saints A-Z
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, September 03, 2022
- Pope Saint Gregory the Great: Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 03, 2022
- A Prayer to Rebuke Satan: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 03, 2022
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 02, 2022
- St. Ingrid of Sweden: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 02, 2022
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 02, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.