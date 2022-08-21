Daily Reading for Sunday, August 21st, 2022
Daily Reading for Sunday August 21, 2022Reading 1, Isaiah 66:18-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 117:1, 2
Gospel, Luke 13:22-30
Reading 2, Hebrews 12:5-7, 11-13
18 I am coming to gather every nation and every language. They will come to witness my glory.
19 I shall give them a sign and send some of their survivors to the nations: to Tarshish, Put, Lud, Meshech, Tubal and Javan, to the distant coasts and islands that have never heard of me or seen my glory. They will proclaim my glory to the nations,
20 and from all the nations they will bring all your brothers as an offering to Yahweh, on horses, in chariots, in litters, on mules and on camels, to my holy mountain, Jerusalem, Yahweh says, like Israelites bringing offerings in clean vessels to Yahweh's house.
21 And some of them I shall make into priests and Levites, Yahweh says.
1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, all nations, extol him, all peoples,
2 for his faithful love is strong and his constancy never-ending.
22 Through towns and villages he went teaching, making his way to Jerusalem.
23 Someone said to him, 'Sir, will there be only a few saved?' He said to them,
24 'Try your hardest to enter by the narrow door, because, I tell you, many will try to enter and will not succeed.
25 'Once the master of the house has got up and locked the door, you may find yourself standing outside knocking on the door, saying, "Lord, open to us," but he will answer, "I do not know where you come from."
26 Then you will start saying, "We once ate and drank in your company; you taught in our streets,"
27 but he will reply, "I do not know where you come from; away from me, all evil doers!"
28 'Then there will be weeping and grinding of teeth, when you see Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God, and yourselves thrown out.
29 And people from east and west, from north and south, will come and sit down at the feast in the kingdom of God.
30 'Look, there are those now last who will be first, and those now first who will be last.'
5 Have you forgotten that encouraging text in which you are addressed as sons? My son, do not scorn correction from the Lord, do not resent his training,
6 for the Lord trains those he loves, and chastises every son he accepts.
7 Perseverance is part of your training; God is treating you as his sons. Has there ever been any son whose father did not train him?
11 Of course, any discipline is at the time a matter for grief, not joy; but later, in those who have undergone it, it bears fruit in peace and uprightness.
12 So steady all weary hands and trembling knees
13 and make your crooked paths straight; then the injured limb will not be maimed, it will get better instead.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
