We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday June 22, 2022Reading 1, Second Kings 22:8-13; 23:1-3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 40
Gospel, Matthew 7:15-20
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Kings 22:8-13; 23:1-3
8 The high priest Hilkiah said to Shaphan the secretary, 'I have found the Book of the Law in the Temple of Yahweh.' And Hilkiah gave the book to Shaphan, who read it.
9 Shaphan the secretary went to the king, reporting furthermore to him as follows, 'Your servants have melted down the silver which was in the Temple and have handed it over to the masters of works attached to the Temple of Yahweh.'
10 Then Shaphan the secretary informed the king, 'The priest Hilkiah has given me a book'; and Shaphan read it aloud in the king's presence.
11 On hearing the words of the Book of the Law he tore his clothes.
12 Then the king gave the following order to the priest Hilkiah, Ahikam son of Shaphan, Achbor son of Micaiah, Shaphan the secretary and Asaiah the king's minister:
13 'Go and consult Yahweh on behalf of me and the people about the words of the book that has been discovered; for Yahweh's furious wrath has been kindled against us because our ancestors disobeyed the word of Yahweh by not doing what this book says they ought to have done.'
1 The king then had all the elders of Judah and of Jerusalem summoned to him,
2 and the king went up to the Temple of Yahweh with all the people of Judah and all the inhabitants of Jerusalem, priests, prophets and the whole populace, high and low. In their hearing he read out the entire contents of the Book of the Covenant discovered in the Temple of Yahweh.
3 The king then, standing on the dais, bound himself by the covenant before Yahweh, to follow Yahweh, to keep his commandments, decrees and laws with all his heart and soul, and to carry out the terms of the covenant as written in this book. All the people pledged their allegiance to the covenant.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 40
33 Teach me, Yahweh, the way of your will, and I will observe it.
34 Give me understanding and I will observe your Law, and keep it wholeheartedly.
35 Guide me in the way of your commandments, for my delight is there.
36 Bend my heart to your instructions, not to selfish gain.
37 Avert my eyes from pointless images, by your word give me life.
40 See how I yearn for your precepts; in your saving justice give me life.
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 7:15-20
15 'Beware of false prophets who come to you disguised as sheep but underneath are ravenous wolves.
16 You will be able to tell them by their fruits. Can people pick grapes from thorns, or figs from thistles?
17 In the same way, a sound tree produces good fruit but a rotten tree bad fruit.
18 A sound tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor a rotten tree bear good fruit.
19 Any tree that does not produce good fruit is cut down and thrown on the fire.
20 I repeat, you will be able to tell them by their fruits.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 21st, 2022Reading 1, Second Kings 19:9-11, 14-21, 31-35, 36
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 48:2-3, 3-4, 10-11
Gospel, Matthew 7:6, 12-14
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 21st, 2022
-
St. Aloysius Gonzaga
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Saints & Angels
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 21
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- St. Thomas More: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Prayer to Live as a Child of God: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- St. Aloysius Gonzaga: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Prayer for a Happy Death: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.