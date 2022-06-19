Daily Reading for Sunday, June 19th, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday June 19, 2022 Reading 1, Genesis 14:18-20

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 110:1, 2, 3, 4

Gospel, Luke 9:11b-17

Reading 2, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Genesis 14:18-20Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 110:1, 2, 3, 4Gospel, Luke 9:11b-17Reading 2, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.



Help Now >





Reading 1, Genesis 14:18-20 18 Melchizedek king of Salem brought bread and wine; he was a priest of God Most High. 19 He pronounced this blessing: Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Creator of heaven and earth. And blessed be God Most High for putting your enemies into your clutches. 20 And Abram gave him a tenth of everything.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 110:1, 2, 3, 4 1 [Of David Psalm] Yahweh declared to my Lord, 'Take your seat at my right hand, till I have made your enemies your footstool.' 2 Yahweh will stretch out the sceptre of your power; from Zion you will rule your foes all around you. 3 Royal dignity has been yours from the day of your birth, sacred honour from the womb, from the dawn of your youth. 4 Yahweh has sworn an oath he will never retract, you are a priest for ever of the order of Melchizedek.



Gospel, Luke 9:11b-17

11 But the crowds got to know and they went after him. He made them welcome and talked to them about the kingdom of God; and he cured those who were in need of healing.

12 It was late afternoon when the Twelve came up to him and said, 'Send the people away, and they can go to the villages and farms round about to find lodging and food; for we are in a lonely place here.'

13 He replied, 'Give them something to eat yourselves.' But they said, 'We have no more than five loaves and two fish, unless we are to go ourselves and buy food for all these people.'

14 For there were about five thousand men. But he said to his disciples, 'Get them to sit down in parties of about fifty.'

15 They did so and made them all sit down.

16 Then he took the five loaves and the two fish, raised his eyes to heaven, and said the blessing over them; then he broke them and handed them to his disciples to distribute among the crowd.

17 They all ate as much as they wanted, and when the scraps left over were collected they filled twelve baskets.

Reading 2, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26

23 For the tradition I received from the Lord and also handed on to you is that on the night he was betrayed, the Lord Jesus took some bread,

24 and after he had given thanks, he broke it, and he said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.'

25 And in the same way, with the cup after supper, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do this as a memorial of me.'

26 Whenever you eat this bread, then, and drink this cup, you are proclaiming the Lord's death until he comes.