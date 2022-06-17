Daily Reading for Friday, June 17th, 2022

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Reading 1, Second Kings 11:1-4, 9-18, 20

1 When Athaliah mother of Ahaziah learned that her son was dead, she promptly murdered all those of royal stock.

2 But Jehosheba, daughter of King Jehoram and sister of Ahaziah, surreptitiously rescued Jehoash son of Ahaziah from among the princes who were to be murdered, and put him with his nurse in the sleeping quarters; in this way she hid him from Athaliah, and he was not killed.

3 He stayed, hidden with her in the Temple of Yahweh for six years, while Athaliah governed the country.

4 In the seventh year, Jehoiada sent for the regimental commanders of the Carians and the guards, and had them brought to him in the Temple of Yahweh. He made a pact with them, put them on oath, then showed them the king's son. He gave them this order,

9 The regimental commanders did everything as Jehoiada the priest had ordered, and each one brought his men, those coming on duty on the Sabbath and those going off duty on the Sabbath, and reported to Jehoiada the priest.

10 The priest then issued the regimental commanders with King David's spears and shields, which were kept in the Temple of Yahweh.

11 The guards then took position, each man with his weapons in his hand, from the south corner of the Temple to the north corner of the Temple, all round the altar and the Temple.

12 Then Jehoiada brought the king's son out -- crowned him and gave him a copy of the covenant; and they made him king and anointed him, and they clapped their hands and shouted, 'Long live the king!'

13 On hearing the people shouting, Athaliah joined the people in the Temple of Yahweh.

14 When she looked, there stood the king on a dais, as the custom was, with the officers and trumpeters at the king's side, and all the people of the country rejoicing and blowing the trumpets; then Athaliah tore her clothes and shouted, 'Treason, treason!'

15 Jehoiada the priest then gave the orders to the commanders in charge of the troops, 'Take her out under guard and put to death anyone who follows her.' 'For', the priest had already said, 'she must not be killed inside the Temple of Yahweh.'

16 They seized her, and when she reached the horses' entry to the palace, she was killed there.

17 Jehoiada made a covenant between Yahweh, the king and the people that they would remain Yahweh's people; and another one between the king and the people.

18 All the people of the country then went to the temple of Baal and demolished it; they smashed its altars and its images and killed Mattan the priest of Baal in front of the altars. The priest made arrangements for the security of the Temple of Yahweh.

20 All the people of the country were delighted; the city, however, made no move. And Athaliah was put to death inside the palace.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 12, 13-14, 17-18

11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.

12 If your sons observe my covenant and the instructions I have taught them, their sons too for evermore will occupy your throne.'

13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.

14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.

17 'There I shall raise up a line of descendants for David, light a lamp for my anointed;

18 I shall clothe his enemies with shame, while his own crown shall flourish.'