Daily Reading for Monday, February 28th, 2022

Daily Reading for Monday February 28, 2022 Reading 1, First Peter 1:3-9

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 5-6, 9, 10

Gospel, Mark 10:17-27

Reading 1, First Peter 1:3-9 3 Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead 4 and into a heritage that can never be spoilt or soiled and never fade away. It is reserved in heaven for you 5 who are being kept safe by God's power through faith until the salvation which has been prepared is revealed at the final point of time. 6 This is a great joy to you, even though for a short time yet you must bear all sorts of trials; 7 so that the worth of your faith, more valuable than gold, which is perishable even if it has been tested by fire, may be proved -- to your praise and honour when Jesus Christ is revealed. 8 You have not seen him, yet you love him; and still without seeing him you believe in him and so are already filled with a joy so glorious that it cannot be described; 9 and you are sure of the goal of your faith, that is, the salvation of your souls.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 5-6, 9, 10 1 Alleluia! I give thanks to Yahweh with all my heart, in the meeting-place of honest people, in the assembly. 2 Great are the deeds of Yahweh, to be pondered by all who delight in them. 5 He gives food to those who fear him, he keeps his covenant ever in mind. 6 His works show his people his power in giving them the birthright of the nations. 9 Deliverance he sends to his people, his covenant he imposes for ever; holy and awesome his name. 10 The root of wisdom is fear of Yahweh; those who attain it are wise. His praise will continue for ever.

17 He was setting out on a journey when a man ran up, knelt before him and put this question to him, 'Good master, what must I do to inherit eternal life?'

18 Jesus said to him, 'Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone.

19 You know the commandments: You shall not kill; You shall not commit adultery; You shall not steal; You shall not give false witness; You shall not defraud; Honour your father and mother.'

20 And he said to him, 'Master, I have kept all these since my earliest days.'

21 Jesus looked steadily at him and he was filled with love for him, and he said, 'You need to do one thing more. Go and sell what you own and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.'

22 But his face fell at these words and he went away sad, for he was a man of great wealth.

23 Jesus looked round and said to his disciples, 'How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God!'

24 The disciples were astounded by these words, but Jesus insisted, 'My children,' he said to them, 'how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God!

25 It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for someone rich to enter the kingdom of God.'

26 They were more astonished than ever, saying to one another, 'In that case, who can be saved?'

27 Jesus gazed at them and said, 'By human resources it is impossible, but not for God: because for God everything is possible.'

