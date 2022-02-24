Daily Reading for Thursday, February 24th, 2022

Daily Reading for Thursday February 24, 2022 Reading 1, James 5:1-6

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 49:14-15, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20

Gospel, Mark 9:41-50

Printable PDF of Today's Reading Reading 1, James 5:1-6Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 49:14-15, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20Gospel, Mark 9:41-50

41 'If anyone gives you a cup of water to drink because you belong to Christ, then in truth I tell you, he will most certainly not lose his reward.

42 'But anyone who is the downfall of one of these little ones who have faith, would be better thrown into the sea with a great millstone hung round his neck.

43 And if your hand should be your downfall, cut it off; it is better for you to enter into life crippled, than to have two hands and go to hell, into the fire that can never be put out.

45 And if your foot should be your downfall, cut it off; it is better for you enter into life lame, than to have two feet and be thrown into hell.

47 And if your eye should be your downfall, tear it out; it is better for you to enter into the kingdom of God with one eye, than to have two eyes and be thrown into hell

48 where their worm will never die nor their fire be put out.

49 For everyone will be salted with fire.

50 Salt is a good thing, but if salt has become insipid, how can you make it salty again? Have salt in yourselves and be at peace with one another.'