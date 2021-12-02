Daily Reading for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021
Daily Reading for Thursday December 2, 2021Reading 1, Isaiah 26:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1 and 8-9, 19-21, 25-27a
Gospel, Matthew 7:21, 24-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, Isaiah 26:1-6
1 That day, this song will be sung in Judah: 'We have a fortress city, the walls and ramparts provide safety.
2 Open the gates! Let the upright nation come in, the nation that keeps faith!
3 This is the plan decreed: you will guarantee peace, the peace entrusted to you.
4 Trust in Yahweh for ever, for Yahweh is a rock for ever.
5 He has brought low the dwellers on the heights, the lofty citadel; he lays it low, brings it to the ground, flings it down in the dust.
6 It will be trodden under foot, by the feet of the needy, the steps of the weak.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1 and 8-9, 19-21, 25-27a
1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.
8 It is better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on human beings;
9 better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on princes.
19 Open for me the gates of saving justice, I shall go in and thank Yahweh.
20 This is the gate of Yahweh, where the upright go in.
21 I thank you for hearing me, and making yourself my Saviour.
25 We beg you, Yahweh, save us, we beg you, Yahweh, give us victory!
26 Blessed in the name of Yahweh is he who is coming! We bless you from the house of Yahweh.
27 Yahweh is God, he gives us light. Link your processions, branches in hand, up to the horns of the altar.
Gospel, Matthew 7:21, 24-27
21 'It is not anyone who says to me, "Lord, Lord," who will enter the kingdom of Heaven, but the person who does the will of my Father in heaven.
24 'Therefore, everyone who listens to these words of mine and acts on them will be like a sensible man who built his house on rock.
25 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and hurled themselves against that house, and it did not fall: it was founded on rock.
26 But everyone who listens to these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a stupid man who built his house on sand.
27 Rain came down, floods rose, gales blew and struck that house, and it fell; and what a fall it had!'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
December 1st, 2021Reading 1, Isaiah 25:6-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
Gospel, Matthew 15:29-37
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Eligius
- St. Andrew the Apostle
- St. Christopher
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.