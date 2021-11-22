Daily Reading for Monday, November 22nd, 2021
Daily Reading for Monday November 22, 2021Reading 1, Daniel 1:1-6, 8-20
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, Daniel 1:1-6, 8-20
1 In the third year of the reign of Jehoiakim king of Judah, Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon marched on Jerusalem and besieged it.
2 The Lord let Jehoiakim king of Judah fall into his power, as well as some of the vessels belonging to the Temple of God. These he took away to Shinar, putting the vessels into the treasury of his own gods.
3 From the Israelites, the king ordered Ashpenaz, his chief eunuch, to bring a certain number of boys of royal or noble descent;
4 they had to be without any physical defect, of good appearance, versed in every branch of wisdom, well-informed, discerning, suitable for service at the royal court. Ashpenaz was to teach them to speak and write the language of the Chaldaeans.
5 The king assigned them a daily allowance of food and wine from the royal table. They were to receive an education lasting for three years, after which they would enter the royal service.
6 Among them were the Judaeans Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah.
8 Daniel, who was determined not to incur pollution by food and wine from the royal table, begged the chief eunuch to spare him this defilement.
9 God allowed Daniel to receive faithful love and sympathy from the chief eunuch.
10 But the eunuch warned Daniel, 'I am afraid of my lord the king: he has assigned you food and drink, and if he sees you looking thinner in the face than the other boys of your age, my head will be in danger with the king because of you.'
11 To the guard assigned to Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah by the chief eunuch, Daniel then said,
12 'Please allow your servants a ten days' trial, during which we are given only vegetables to eat and water to drink.
13 You can then compare our looks with those of the boys who eat the king's food; go by what you see, and treat your servants accordingly.'
14 The man agreed to do what they asked and put them on ten days' trial.
15 When the ten days were over, they looked better and fatter than any of the boys who had eaten their allowance from the royal table;
16 so the guard withdrew their allowance of food and the wine they were to drink, and gave them vegetables.
17 To these four boys God gave knowledge and skill in every aspect of literature and learning; Daniel also had the gift of interpreting every kind of vision and dream.
18 When the time stipulated by the king for the boys to be presented to him came round, the chief eunuch presented them to Nebuchadnezzar.
19 The king conversed with them, and among all the boys found none to equal Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. So they became members of the king's court,
20 and on whatever point of wisdom or understanding he might question them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and soothsayers in his entire kingdom. Daniel remained there until the first year of King Cyrus.
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
52 May you be blessed, Lord, God of our ancestors, be praised and extolled for ever. Blessed be your glorious and holy name, praised and extolled for ever.
53 May you be blessed in the Temple of your sacred glory, exalted and glorified above all for ever:
54 blessed on the throne of your kingdom, exalted above all, glorified for ever:
55 blessed are you who fathom the abyss, enthroned on the winged creatures, praised and exalted above all for ever:
56 blessed in the expanse of the heavens, exalted and glorified for ever.
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
1 Looking up, he saw rich people putting their offerings into the treasury;
2 and he noticed a poverty-stricken widow putting in two small coins,
3 and he said, 'I tell you truly, this poor widow has put in more than any of them;
4 for these have all put in money they could spare, but she in her poverty has put in all she had to live on.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
November 21st, 2021Reading 1, Daniel 7:13-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 93:1, 1-2, 5
Gospel, John 18:33-37
Reading 2, Revelation 1:5-8
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Gloria
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Thanksgiving Prayer
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Cecilia
- St. Gelasius
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Catherine of Siena
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.