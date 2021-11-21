Daily Reading for Sunday, November 21st, 2021
Daily Reading for Sunday November 21, 2021Reading 1, Daniel 7:13-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 93:1, 1-2, 5
Gospel, John 18:33-37
Reading 2, Revelation 1:5-8
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, Daniel 7:13-14
13 I was gazing into the visions of the night, when I saw, coming on the clouds of heaven, as it were a son of man. He came to the One most venerable and was led into his presence.
14 On him was conferred rule, honour and kingship, and all peoples, nations and languages became his servants. His rule is an everlasting rule which will never pass away, and his kingship will never come to an end.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 93:1, 1-2, 5
1 Yahweh is king, robed in majesty, robed is Yahweh and girded with power.
2 The world is indeed set firm, it can never be shaken; your throne is set firm from of old, from all eternity you exist.
5 Your decrees stand firm, unshakeable, holiness is the beauty of your house, Yahweh, for all time to come.
Gospel, John 18:33-37
33 So Pilate went back into the Praetorium and called Jesus to him and asked him, 'Are you the king of the Jews?'
34 Jesus replied, 'Do you ask this of your own accord, or have others said it to you about me?'
35 Pilate answered, 'Am I a Jew? It is your own people and the chief priests who have handed you over to me: what have you done?'
36 Jesus replied, 'Mine is not a kingdom of this world; if my kingdom were of this world, my men would have fought to prevent my being surrendered to the Jews. As it is, my kingdom does not belong here.'
37 Pilate said, 'So, then you are a king?' Jesus answered, 'It is you who say that I am a king. I was born for this, I came into the world for this, to bear witness to the truth; and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.'
Reading 2, Revelation 1:5-8
5 and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the First-born from the dead, the highest of earthly kings. He loves us and has washed away our sins with his blood,
6 and made us a Kingdom of Priests to serve his God and Father; to him, then, be glory and power for ever and ever. Amen.
7 Look, he is coming on the clouds; everyone will see him, even those who pierced him, and all the races of the earth will mourn over him. Indeed this shall be so. Amen.
8 'I am the Alpha and the Omega,' says the Lord God, who is, who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
November 20th, 2021Reading 1, First Maccabees 6:1-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 9:2-3, 4, 6, 16, 19
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Act of Contrition
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- A Guide for Confession
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Edmund Rich
- St. Cecilia
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Dymphna
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.