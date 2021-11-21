Daily Reading for Sunday, November 21st, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday November 21, 2021 Reading 1, Daniel 7:13-14

Reading 1, Daniel 7:13-14 13 I was gazing into the visions of the night, when I saw, coming on the clouds of heaven, as it were a son of man. He came to the One most venerable and was led into his presence. 14 On him was conferred rule, honour and kingship, and all peoples, nations and languages became his servants. His rule is an everlasting rule which will never pass away, and his kingship will never come to an end.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 93:1, 1-2, 5 1 Yahweh is king, robed in majesty, robed is Yahweh and girded with power. 2 The world is indeed set firm, it can never be shaken; your throne is set firm from of old, from all eternity you exist. 5 Your decrees stand firm, unshakeable, holiness is the beauty of your house, Yahweh, for all time to come.



33 So Pilate went back into the Praetorium and called Jesus to him and asked him, 'Are you the king of the Jews?'

34 Jesus replied, 'Do you ask this of your own accord, or have others said it to you about me?'

35 Pilate answered, 'Am I a Jew? It is your own people and the chief priests who have handed you over to me: what have you done?'

36 Jesus replied, 'Mine is not a kingdom of this world; if my kingdom were of this world, my men would have fought to prevent my being surrendered to the Jews. As it is, my kingdom does not belong here.'

37 Pilate said, 'So, then you are a king?' Jesus answered, 'It is you who say that I am a king. I was born for this, I came into the world for this, to bear witness to the truth; and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.'

5 and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the First-born from the dead, the highest of earthly kings. He loves us and has washed away our sins with his blood,

6 and made us a Kingdom of Priests to serve his God and Father; to him, then, be glory and power for ever and ever. Amen.

7 Look, he is coming on the clouds; everyone will see him, even those who pierced him, and all the races of the earth will mourn over him. Indeed this shall be so. Amen.

8 'I am the Alpha and the Omega,' says the Lord God, who is, who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.