Daily Reading for Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Reading 1, Romans 16:3-9, 16, 22-27

3 My greetings to Prisca and Aquila, my fellow-workers in Christ Jesus,

4 who risked their own necks to save my life; to them, thanks not only from me, but from all the churches among the gentiles;

5 and my greetings to the church at their house. Greetings to my dear friend Epaenetus, the first of Asia's offerings to Christ.

6 Greetings to Mary, who worked so hard for you.

7 Greetings to those outstanding apostles, Andronicus and Junias, my kinsmen and fellow-prisoners, who were in Christ before me.

8 Greetings to Ampliatus, my dear friend in the Lord.

9 Greetings to Urban, my fellow-worker in Christ, and to my dear friend Stachys.

16 Greet each other with the holy kiss. All the churches of Christ send their greetings.

22 I, Tertius, who am writing this letter, greet you in the Lord.

23 Greetings to you from Gaius, my host here, and host of the whole church. Erastus, the city treasurer, sends greetings to you, and our brother Quartus.

24

25 And now to him who can make you strong in accordance with the gospel that I preach and the proclamation of Jesus Christ, in accordance with that mystery which for endless ages was kept secret

26 but now (as the prophets wrote) is revealed, as the eternal God commanded, to be made known to all the nations, so that they obey in faith:

27 to him, the only wise God, give glory through Jesus Christ for ever and ever. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:2-3, 4-5, 10-11

2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever.

3 Great is Yahweh and worthy of all praise, his greatness beyond all reckoning.

4 Each age will praise your deeds to the next, proclaiming your mighty works.

5 Your renown is the splendour of your glory, I will ponder the story of your wonders.

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.

11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,