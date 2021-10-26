Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021
Daily Reading for Tuesday October 26, 2021Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, Luke 13:18-21
Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25
18 In my estimation, all that we suffer in the present time is nothing in comparison with the glory which is destined to be disclosed for us,
19 for the whole creation is waiting with eagerness for the children of God to be revealed.
20 It was not for its own purposes that creation had frustration imposed on it, but for the purposes of him who imposed it-
21 with the intention that the whole creation itself might be freed from its slavery to corruption and brought into the same glorious freedom as the children of God.
22 We are well aware that the whole creation, until this time, has been groaning in labour pains.
23 And not only that: we too, who have the first-fruits of the Spirit, even we are groaning inside ourselves, waiting with eagerness for our bodies to be set free.
24 In hope, we already have salvation; in hope, not visibly present, or we should not be hoping -- nobody goes on hoping for something which is already visible.
25 But having this hope for what we cannot yet see, we are able to wait for it with persevering confidence.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;
2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'
3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.
4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!
5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.
6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.
Gospel, Luke 13:18-21
18 He went on to say, 'What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it with?
19 It is like a mustard seed which a man took and threw into his garden: it grew and became a tree, and the birds of the air sheltered in its branches.'
20 Again he said, 'What shall I compare the kingdom of God with?
21 It is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'
