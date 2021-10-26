 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday October 26, 2021

Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, Luke 13:18-21

Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25

18 In my estimation, all that we suffer in the present time is nothing in comparison with the glory which is destined to be disclosed for us,

19 for the whole creation is waiting with eagerness for the children of God to be revealed.

20 It was not for its own purposes that creation had frustration imposed on it, but for the purposes of him who imposed it-

21 with the intention that the whole creation itself might be freed from its slavery to corruption and brought into the same glorious freedom as the children of God.

22 We are well aware that the whole creation, until this time, has been groaning in labour pains.

23 And not only that: we too, who have the first-fruits of the Spirit, even we are groaning inside ourselves, waiting with eagerness for our bodies to be set free.

24 In hope, we already have salvation; in hope, not visibly present, or we should not be hoping -- nobody goes on hoping for something which is already visible.

25 But having this hope for what we cannot yet see, we are able to wait for it with persevering confidence.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;

2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'

3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.

4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!

5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.

6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.


BOGO 50% off Face Mask with Cross

Gospel, Luke 13:18-21

18 He went on to say, 'What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it with?

19 It is like a mustard seed which a man took and threw into his garden: it grew and became a tree, and the birds of the air sheltered in its branches.'

20 Again he said, 'What shall I compare the kingdom of God with?

21 It is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'


October 2021
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Catholic Online School logo

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere

All Free Classes Live Lessons Catholic Knowledge Quiz Confession Classes Bible Classes Catechism Classes Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 Grade 5 Grade 6 Grade 7 Grade 8 High School Rosary Classes Way of Christ

More Bible

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $70+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.24.21

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free Catholic Printable Learning PDFs

All Free PDF's Most Popular New Releases Lent / Easter Stations of the Cross Saints Prayers Rosary Mary Sacraments Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books Encyclicals Español Jesus Novenas Saints Fun Facts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!