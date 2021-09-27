Daily Reading for Monday, September 27th, 2021
Daily Reading for Monday September 27, 2021Reading 1, Zechariah 8:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
Gospel, Luke 9:46-50
Reading 1, Zechariah 8:1-8
1 The word of Yahweh Sabaoth came as follows:
2 Yahweh Sabaoth says this: I have been burning with jealousy for Zion, with furious jealousy for her sake.
3 Yahweh says this: I am coming back to Zion and shall live in the heart of Jerusalem. Jerusalem will be called Faithful City and the mountain of Yahweh Sabaoth, the Holy Mountain.
4 Yahweh Sabaoth says this: Aged men and women once again will sit in the squares of Jerusalem, each with a stick to lean on because of their great age.
5 And the squares of the city will be full of boys and girls playing there.
6 Yahweh Sabaoth says this: If this seems a miracle to the remnant of this people (in those days), will it seem one to me? declares Yahweh.
7 Yahweh Sabaoth says this: Look, I shall rescue my people from the countries of the east and from the countries of the west.
8 I shall bring them back to live in the heart of Jerusalem, and they will be my people and I shall be their God, faithful and just.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
16 when Yahweh builds Zion anew, he will be seen in his glory;
17 he will turn to hear the prayer of the destitute, and will not treat their prayer with scorn.
18 This shall be put on record for a future generation, and a people yet to be born shall praise God:
19 Yahweh has leaned down from the heights of his sanctuary, has looked down from heaven to earth,
20 to listen to the sighing of the captive, and set free those condemned to death,
21 to proclaim the name of Yahweh in Zion, his praise in Jerusalem;
22 nations will gather together, and kingdoms to worship Yahweh.
23 In my journeying my strength has failed on the way;
Gospel, Luke 9:46-50
46 An argument started between them about which of them was the greatest.
47 Jesus knew what thoughts were going through their minds, and he took a little child whom he set by his side
48 and then he said to them, 'Anyone who welcomes this little child in my name welcomes me; and anyone who welcomes me, welcomes the one who sent me. The least among you all is the one who is the greatest.'
49 John spoke up. 'Master,' he said, 'we saw someone driving out devils in your name, and because he is not with us we tried to stop him.'
50 But Jesus said to him, 'You must not stop him: anyone who is not against you is for you.'
